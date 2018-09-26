Riviera of Mideast: Saudi Arabia announces uber-luxury wellness project

Saudi Gazette



RIYADH - The Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced on Wednesday the launch of Amaala, which will become an uber-luxury destination on the north western coast of Saudi Arabia.



The foundation stone for the project is expected to be laid in the first quarter of 2019 and its first phase will be inaugurated at the end of 2020 and the entire project will be completed by the beginning of 2028.



PIF announced the appointment of veteran luxury hospitality and development executive Nicholas Naples as Chief Executive Officer of Amaala.



Naples will lead strategic development and operations of the ambitious project, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The world-class recreational hub aims to create an all-new concept for ultra-luxury tourism focusing on wellness, healthy living, and treatment. The new destination is a natural extension of the Mediterranean Sea, and is dubbed as the Riviera of the Middle East.



The initial funding for the project will be provided by PIF, which will spearhead the development of Amaala into a bespoke hospitality experience located within the Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Natural Reserve. As the project progresses, attractive partnership and investment packages will be available for the private sector.



The PIF has announced that Amaala will sit alongside NEOM and The Red Sea Project as part of the giga-projects investment portfolio, helping to establish a unique tourism ecosystem, supporting economic diversification and creating high-value job opportunities. Naples said that Amaala will awaken the world’s imagination by rephrasing the current concept of the luxury tourism experience, especially in terms of integrative wellness, specialty treatments and related recreational offerings. “Our concept will provide a rich service offering that exceeds customers’ expectations by providing a comprehensive suite of services not commonly found in one location that is unique by all measures. The Amaala experience will be enhanced by its setting, spread across beautiful, untouched natural sites,” he said.



According to Naples, Amaala represents a unique and transformational luxury experience where full-fledged wellness tourism is integrated alongside a curated mix of arts, culture, and sports offerings that are individually tailored for the ultra-luxury lifestyle, including the availability of a fashion scene, healthy-living services, and year-round sea expeditions.



Amaala will feature extraordinary architecture and unprecedented luxury in both hotels and private villas as well as a quaint retail village and an academy of the arts that fosters the growth and development of young artists from Saudi Arabia and the region. Cultural events, artistic performances and related conferences will bring international visitors to the region where visitors can partake in a wide array of unique and personalized holiday experiences set against stunning scenery, mountainous landscapes and diving in pristine coral reefs.



Marinas and a yacht club will excite yachting enthusiasts, attract boutique luxury cruises. The retail establishments will boast an eclectic mix of galleries, ateliers, artisan workshops and bespoke retail outlets supported by a wide range of international and local signature dining venues. As envisioned in Vision 2030, Amaala – along with the other giga-projects - will support the diversification of Saudi Arabia’s leisure and tourism industry, while promoting cultural conservation, ecological preservation and sustainability.