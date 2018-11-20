Home World  > America
Trump: US to keep ‘steadfast’ partnership with Saudi Arabia

2018-11-20 22:43:00
US President Donald Trump



Washington -- United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would keep the ‘steadfast’ partnership with Saudi Arabia in the face of regional threat from Iran and its activities.

Trump began his statement by focusing on Iran as an example and said that Tehran is responsible for a bloody proxy war against Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

“(Iran) is trying to destabilize Iraq’s fragile attempt at democracy, supporting the terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon, propping up dictator Bashar Assad in Syria (who has killed millions of his own citizens), and much more. Likewise, the Iranians have killed many Americans and other innocent people throughout the Middle East. Iran states openly, and with great force, “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” Iran is considered “the world’s leading sponsor of terror,” he added.

“ They (Saudis) have worked closely with us and have been very responsive to my requests to keeping oil prices at reasonable levels – so important for the world. As President of the United States I intend to ensure that, in a very dangerous world, America is pursuing its national interests and vigorously contesting countries that wish to do us harm,” a statement released by the White House read.


