North: More jobs, development

Okaz/Saudi Gazette/SPA



RIYADH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of Waad Al-Shamal Industrial City project worth SR55bn and lay foundation stones for the second phase projects and facilities worth SR30bn in Turaif governorate, Northern Border Region, on Thursday.



This will be in the presence of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khaled Al-Falih as saying.



The total cost of the first and second phase projects comes to SR85bn.



The Monarch is also slated to lay the foundation stone for the solar energy project in Sakaka, and Domat Al-Jandal wind energy project, expected to provide some 10,000 jobs.



Waad Al-Shamal is an integrated mining city, located northeast of Turaif city in the Northern Border Region.



The Council of Ministers has allotted an area of 290 sq. meters for Waad Al-Shamal Industrial City and 150 sq. meters for Maaden Company Project for Phosphates Industries, which will be the main focus for setting up the Waad Al-Shamal City for Mining Industries on an area of 440 sq. m.



Investments in Waad Al-Shamal Industrial City have reached SR28bn (US$7.5bn) mainly in the Maaden Company Project for Phosphates Industries, while the government has spent an additional SR4.5bn to set up the infrastructure, housing projects, services, electricity and railway networks.



The City will focus on a number of basic industries including phosphoric acid, aluminum fluoride, potassium and soda ash.



The manufacturing industries will include a glass complex, soap and other detergents, animal feed and paints, to mention a few.



The Waad Al-Shamal City’s production capacity is expected to reach some 16m tons annually of final products including 3m tons of phosphate fertilizers and compound fertilizers and 440,000 tons of products like pure phosphoric acid, among others.



The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Railways Organization (SRO) have linked Waad Al-Shamal City for Mining Industries with the North-South Railway.



It was the late King Abdullah who issued a royal order in 2012 to begin construction of the Waad Al-Shamal City for Mining Industries.



Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for the following projects on Tuesday night:



- 242 projects for govt authorities in Al-Jouf Reg worth SR9.4bn



- Projects for investment funds and the private sector. They included King Salman Renewable Energy Program and Sakaka-Domat AlJandal Stage One Project totally worth SR2.1bn



- Al-Jouf Passenger Train Station en route from Riyadh to Qurayyat.



The King and the Crown Prince are on a tour of the northern region.