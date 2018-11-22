Home World  > Mena
World

Iran failed to declare chemical weapons: US

2018-11-22 18:53:00
The building of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is pictured in The Hague, Netherlands, in this Oct. 4, 2018 file photo. — Reuters

THE HAGUE — The United States accused Iran on Thursday of failing to declare a toxic arms program to the global chemical warfare watchdog, in breach of international agreements.

US envoy Kenneth Ward told the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague that Tehran was also seeking deadly nerve agents for “offensive purposes”.

Tehran did not immediately respond to the accusations, which add to tensions with Washington over Iran’s nuclear program, terrorism, and the war in Syria.

“The United States has had longstanding concerns that Iran maintains a chemical weapons program that it failed to declare to the OPCW,” ambassador Ward told a five-yearly meeting on the body’s future.

“The US is also concerned that Iran is pursuing central nervous system-acting chemicals for offensive purposes.”

Ward said Iran had failed to declare the transfer of chemical-filled shells sent to Libya in the 1980s despite an appeal by the OPCW to identify their origin. They were found after the death of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

“They were clearly of Iranian origin as evidenced by the farsi writing on the boxes containing the artillery shells,” he said.

Iran had also failed to declare a “chemical weapons filling capability” despite the discovery of toxic shells and bombs in Libya and also in Iraq.

Finally, Iran had failed to declare riot control agents despite having marketed them at defense expos, he added.

The new chemical warfare allegations come amid growing pressure on Iran from President Donald Trump, who has withdrawn from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and introduced several rounds of unilateral US sanctions.

Ward accused Iran and its ally Russia of “enabling” the use of chemical weapons by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “while pursuing their own chemical weapons programs”.

Western powers have accused Russia of carrying out an attack using an undeclared Soviet-era nerve agent on former double agent Sergei Skripal in the British town of Salisbury in March.

Member states at the OPCW this week rejected attempts by Russia to block the watchdog’s new powers to identify the perpetrators of chemical attacks in Syria and elsewhere.

Previously the OPCW — charged with enforcing the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention under which all toxic arms will be destroyed — was only able to confirm the use of chemical weapons without assigning blame. — AFP


12 hours ago
highlights
10 hours ago
India, Pakistan make progress on “corridor” for Sikh pilgrims
10 hours ago
Hamas publishes photos of raid “fugitives”; Israeli censor warns media
10 hours ago
Angry Trump lashes judges on Thanksgiving
10 hours ago
Crown Prince arrives in Abu Dhabi
watch now
PIF announces “Wadi Al Disah Development Project” in Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve
related articles
A Palestinian man uses a slingshot to throw stones towards Israeli forces during a protest, east of Gaza City near the Israeli border, in this Nov. 16, 2018 file photo. — AFP
November 22, 2018
Hamas publishes photos of raid “fugitives”; Israeli censor warns media
Israeli teens, Meshy Elmkies, right, 16, Liam Yefet, center, 16 and Lee Cohen, 17, co-managers of Instagram account, Otef.Gaza, look at their mobile phones as they sit on a swing at Kibbutz Kerem Shalom which borders the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, in this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo. — Reuters
November 22, 2018
Divided by war, Israel and Gaza’s Instagrammers tell their own stories