NIFF bids adieu to its founding president

JEDDAH — The North Indian Fraternity Forum (NIFF) organized a farewell to its founding president Fuzail Ahmad Siddiqui, who is leaving for Lucknow, India, after a long tenure in the Kingdom.



Though the occasion was somber, it was also a celebrations of sorts with the NIFF members and his well-wishers all happy at the fact that Fuzail would be starting a new innings in his life, with all hoping that his fresh journey would be an extension of his excellent previous innings.



NIFF also used the occasion to bid farewell to another of its members, Omi Notani, who too will be going back to Mumbai, India, on reaching superannuation in his firm here. The omnipresent Omi, for he was like the Scarlet Pimpernel who was here, there and everywhere, but never seen with only his imprint, of being a unique characrer, showing that he was present.



In a short, yet succinct script, NIFF members opened their hearts out to reveal the love and respect for Fuzail and his family, while presenting a person deserving of the laudatory messages.



NIFF also had two of Omi’s friends speak about the persona that had touched many, especially in the NIFF family, with his ready wit and readiness to help in every which way.



NIFF President Iqbal Siddiqui, a close friend and associate of Fuzail, welcomed the gathering and set the tone of the night with a short but emotional send off, after the initial qiraat rendered by Zakaria Ayaz Ahmad.



Patrons Aziz Abdurub, Farzan Rizvi and Noorudin Khan began the proceedings with a series of nuggets about Fuzail. They recounted the day when Fuzail approached them with the idea of a group to further and represent the interest of north Indians.



They also remembered the soft-spoken assurance of the man, who had already set up a small unit in this endeavor, and willingly backed him. They hoped that he would continue this good work, wherever he goes, and promised their continuous support whenever he demands it. All sought to reinforce the fact that leaving for home is not a severance of the ties, but a separation that would sweeten their future meetings.



Each of them bid farewell with Urdu couplets that revealed the ache in their hearts masked by a smile on their faces. But each were also philosophical about everyone’s tracks parting ways making each get off at their station in life’s journey.



Chief Patron Zia Nadwi, who presented the memento and gifts to Fuzail and his wife Lubna, reiterated the facts that were espoused by the earlier speakers, while stating that he got to know Fuzail well because he was family in more than one sense. “Apart from NIFF, he married my niece and that makes this farewell all the more poignant. I, however, wish his family and him well in all future efforts,” Nadwi said.



Three speakers, NIFF Treasurer Zahoor Ansari and NIFF advisors Wazir Akhtar and L. Ramnarayan Iyer, spoke about Fuzail and his helpful nature while pledging to continue the good work started by him to keep the NIFF banner fluttering.



All three stressed on the different characteristics that endeared Fuzail to all whom he got into contact with. Each one of them extolled the one facet that personified Fuzail during their association as friends.



And all three earmarked the ever ready smile, the quick acceptance of a challenge and the hard work and the organized efforts to realize a vision and mission were nuggets they revealed from this relationship — the memories that adds up to make this person a gem, of which the NIFF family will treasure.



The speakers highlighted the sense of charity, which prompted the birth of NIFF, willingness to guide and oozing positive energy. It was Ramnarayan who recollected that Fuzail lived on the principle that good energy is contagious. And that’s why he greeted all with his smile and was in effect a sunflower.



“We all know sunflowers turn to face the sun. That is to chase the light. But what happens to these sunflowers on cloudy, rainy days. Does it just turn its face to the ground? Well no. They turn to each other to share their energy. Fuzail bhai too is like the sunflower, who helps recharge others with his positive energy. He has shown that it is in us to turn on our inner light to be shared with others in moments of pain, anguish and hurdles,” he said of Fuzail’s innate character.



Like all speakers, they too wished him and his family well in every endeavor with their prayers and the prayers of the NIFF family always with them.



A member from the NIFF ladies wing too took the stage to highlight the fact that behind every successful man there is a woman. Dr. Shipra Singh said: “I’ve to speak on behalf of the ladies, and I’d like to highlight his and his family’s wholehearted support not only to NIFF but to family and friends.”



She described the farewell with a Hindi couplet that metaphorically stated that people may leave and go away far, but they never leave or are far away from one’s hearts, while reiterating that Fuzail bhai and his family would be close to NIFF family’s hearts.



She had a special mention for Fuzail’s wife Lubna, who, she said, was always in lock-step in every endeavor undertaken by Fuzail bhai, not only for NIFF but during their journey in life together. “Words cannot describe our feelings and gratitude for you and your family,” she said while wishing them well.



Fuzail that thanked all members for the love and respect shown to him and his family and was touched by the constant support during his tenure as president. He stated that he was not sure of being deserving of the accolades of his friends, but was humbled by their gesture. He pledged to carry on with his efforts back home and said that despite the distance, he would be always there for NIFF.



Then Ankur Sharma and Kader Khan spoke about Omi and how he would be missed after being part of nearly everyone’s lives during his over three decades stay here. And Omi, for his part, too promised to stay in touch and is going back home with fond memories.



NIFF General Secretary S. P. Singh conducted the proceedings with a seamless yet somber touch befitting the occasion and welcomed the speakers by connecting the dots to relive the memories of two stalwarts.



The program concluded with a song segment in the end with Amjad Hussain Baig, Mohd. Sikander Ali and Sideek Waheedi (Jimmy)t aking the gathering down a memory lane with some numbers that bordered on the sadness of separation while one exquisite song (Duma Dum Mast Qalandar) belted out by Sikander laced the occasion with a tinge of joy. — SG



