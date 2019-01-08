Air Arabia’s direct flights from Sharjah to Belgrade launched

A



IR Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the introduction of a new route to Serbia’s capital city, Belgrade, direct from Sharjah, UAE. Air Arabia’s inaugural flight to Belgrade will commence on June 28, 2019 and follows the carrier’s recent launch of flights to the Czech’s capital city, Prague.



Return flights to Belgrade will operate four times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Tuesdays and Fridays, flights will depart Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) at 09:00 hours arriving at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport (BEG) at 13:00 local time, while return flights departs Belgrade at 13:40 hours, arriving to Sharjah at 21:00 hours local time.



On Thursdays and Saturdays, the scheduled departure time from Sharjah is 15:45 hours, arriving to Belgrade at 19:45 hours local time, while the return flight with depart from Belgrade at 21:45, arriving to Sharjah at 05:05 local time the following day.



Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to add the capital and largest city in Serbia, Belgrade to our growing tourist hotspots with direct flights from Sharjah. The new Sharjah to Belgrade service offers our customers a unique opportunity to discover a colorful and historic city situated on the main route that connects Europe and Asia while it reflects Air Arabia’s commitment to continuously offer our customers affordable and value driven air travel.”



Belgrade is an increasingly popular and historic tourist destination, located at the confluence of the Sava and Danube rivers. The city has varying architecture, from the center of Zemun, typical of a Central European town, to the more modern architecture and spacious layout of New Belgrade.



Air Arabia, currently operates flights to more than 155 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa. — SG