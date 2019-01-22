Several vital health projects inaugurated in the North

Saudi Gazette report



ARAR — Emir of the Northern Border Province Prince Faisal Bin Khaled Bin Sultan has inaugurated Al-Aziziyah Healthcare Center Development Project and the Saudi Border Center, which has 15 clinics over a total area of 1,365 square meters. Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah was also present at the ceremony.



During a tour of the center, the prince met with the medical and administrative staff and got acquainted with the development of the work environment at a total cost of SR3 million.



He also inaugurated a work environment development project at the maternity and children’s hospital and was briefed on the progress of work, which was estimated to cost SR10 million.



He partially opened outpatient clinics at the medical tower, which included service, dialysis and medical supply units.



The five-story building includes ambulatory, emergency, laboratory and radiology services with one floor devoted exclusively for surgical operations, in addition to recovery, endoscopy, central sterilization rooms, ICU, burn and one-day surgery sections, cardiology and catheterization center and in-patient sections.



The prince later toured the medical tower’s sections and was briefed by the health minister about the main services extended by the 300-bed facility.



Built at a cost of SR375 million on an area of 18,000 square meters, the tower serves the region’s citizens. The prince took part in celebrations organized on the occasion.



During the tour, he reviewed present and future projects with a number of government officials and citizens.



Prince Faisal stressed the importance of monitoring services and harnessing all potentials to provide health services to citizens across the region.



He underlined the ongoing support to the health sector rendered by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince. He said, “Today, we celebrate inaugurating these vital specialized projects in the Northern Border, which stresses our righteous leadership’s interest in the health sector.”



He also highlighted Al-Rabiah’s role and attention to health development across the Kingdom.



He expressed his appreciation of the achievements, which draw a prosperous future and clearly reflect the ministry’s great endeavors and developmental services in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 .



For his part, Al-Rabiah expressed his thanks to the emir for his follow-up, support, field visit and ongoing attention to all health services.



He also pointed out that there would be big expansions and extensive projects, which will effectively contribute to the development of health services in the region.