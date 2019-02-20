Home SAUDI ARABIA
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia for enhanced global efforts to curb terror funding

2019-02-20 21:07:00
540 views
Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab addresses the first Middle East and North Africa Regional Conference on terrorist financing and money laundering in Cairo on Wednesday. — SPA

Saudi Gazette report

CAIRO — Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab warned against the criminal phenomena of terror financing and money laundering, saying that they pose a big threat to the security and safety of individuals and communities around the world.

Addressing the first Middle East and North Africa Regional Conference on terrorist financing and money laundering in Cairo on Wednesday, he reaffirmed the Kingdom’s strong commitment to join hands with the global efforts to combat money laundering and terror funding.

He cited several examples of Saudi Arabia’s initiatives at the local, regional and international levels in fighting terror funding and money laundering.

Muajab called for further cooperation among states and organizations in the fight against these crimes as well as to limit their spread. The conference is discussing several key issues in combating terrorism and money laundering including best practices and challenges in controlling and investigating them.


11 hours ago
540 views
highlights
10 hours ago
Hsieh marches into Dubai semifinals after ousting Pliskova
11 hours ago
Pressure? I don't worry about it, says Ferrari's Leclerc
11 hours ago
KSA signs MoU on joining Solar Alliance
12 hours ago
India reiterates plan to stop sharing of excess water with Pakistan: Minister
watch now
PIF announces “Wadi Al Disah Development Project” in Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve
related articles
Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih attends the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday. Al-Falih signed on Wednesday several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) pertaining to Saudi Arabia’s joining of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), industrial and commercial projects in fertilizers, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies with the Indian side. — Reuters
February 21, 2019
KSA signs MoU on joining Solar Alliance
Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih arrives to attend the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday. Several MoUs were inked in the forum. According to the MoUs, several Bollywood celebrities will perform in the concerts being held in the Kingdom. — Reuters
February 21, 2019
Bollywood stars set to perform in KSA