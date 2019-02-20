Saudi Arabia for enhanced global efforts to curb terror funding

Saudi Gazette report



CAIRO — Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab warned against the criminal phenomena of terror financing and money laundering, saying that they pose a big threat to the security and safety of individuals and communities around the world.



Addressing the first Middle East and North Africa Regional Conference on terrorist financing and money laundering in Cairo on Wednesday, he reaffirmed the Kingdom’s strong commitment to join hands with the global efforts to combat money laundering and terror funding.



He cited several examples of Saudi Arabia’s initiatives at the local, regional and international levels in fighting terror funding and money laundering.



Muajab called for further cooperation among states and organizations in the fight against these crimes as well as to limit their spread. The conference is discussing several key issues in combating terrorism and money laundering including best practices and challenges in controlling and investigating them.