Saudis to benefit from 43,366 housing units in Jeddah

Saudi Gazette report



JEDDAH — The Ministry of Housing is implementing seven projects that will make available 43,366 housing units on a total area of 3.5 square meters in Jeddah.



Minister of Housing Majed Al-Huqail made on Sunday an inspection tour of projects that are under various phases of implementation. The projects are being implemented under the ministry’s “Sakani” Program and the beneficiaries are Saudis who are registered with the program.



At present, the ministry is implementing 45 Sakani housing projects in 16 cities across the Kingdom.



Al-Huqail said the ministry is committed to implementing the program in cooperation with real estate builders and contractors, and will allot them to beneficiaries on a time-bound basis.



“The ministry is keen on providing quality housing projects to Saudi citizens who are on the waiting list of the ministry’s program at affordable rates. Prices of residential units range between SR250,000 and SR750,000 and the beneficiaries need to make the payment on monthly installment basis,” he said.



The minister inspected the progress of the implementation of three projects in Ameer Fawaz district in south Jeddah with total housing units of 18,712.



The prices of apartments in these projects range between SR243,000, SR262,000, and SR294,000 with monthly installments of SR810, SR875 and SR981 respectively. He also visited housing projects in north Jeddah, mainly the sites near King Abdullah Sports City.