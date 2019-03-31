Rolling Stones delay tour as Jagger seeks medical treatment





LONDON — The Rolling Stones have postponed a tour of the United States and Canada to give singer Mick Jagger time to receive medical treatment, the veteran rock band said on Saturday. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger said on Twitter.



“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America and Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.”



The 75-year-old rock star was expected to make a full recovery, the band’s publicist said. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible,” the publicist said in a statement, without providing further details.



The band’s North American tour had been scheduled to run from April 20 until June 29. — Reuters



