Hilton to open 100 hotels in MENA in next 5 years

DUBAI — With its rapidly developing pipeline in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) , Hilton expects to open almost 100 hotels in the region in the next five years, mainly in markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, equating to a $$9 billion investment by Hilton’s development partners, including the following four new signings:



• Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya 111 rooms. Management Agreement signed Alshaya. Expected to open in 2022



• Canopy by Hilton Al Khobar the Avenues 200 rooms. Management Agreement signed Shomoul Holding Company. Expected to open in 2023



• Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay 99 rooms. Management Agreement signed with Kingston Holdings. Expected to open in 2022



• Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Business Bay 234 rooms. Management Agreement signed with Kingston Holdings. Expected to open in 2022



Hilton’s portfolio of industry-leading brands and its strategy of organic growth, working with leading local development partners, has proven to be a hugely successful formula. This will see the company almost double in size in the UAE and quadruple in size in Saudi Arabia throughout the next five years, bringing Hilton’s portfolio to almost 50 hotels in each of these key markets,



Speaking ahead of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), Patrick Fitzgibbon, Senior Vice President Development EMEA, Hilton, said: “As Hilton enters its 100th year, we have almost 30,000 rooms in our MENA pipeline and have recently announced deals that will see us introduce our lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton to KSA, as well as Embassy Suites by Hilton to the region. The addition of 100 hotels will create genuine value for the economy with some 25,000 new jobs across these hotels as they open in the coming years.”



Hilton has seen significant demand in MENA for its mid-market brands, including Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton, with 25 hotels representing these two brands in its existing development pipeline. This is very much in keeping with goals from regional governments including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which is focused on achieving 30 million visitor arrivals into the country by 2030.



Hilton’s pipeline includes its recently announced four-hotel deal with Shomoul for Avenues - Riyadh which will include a Waldorf Astoria, Conrad and Hilton Garden Inn, a well as debuting its lifestyle Canopy by Hilton brand. This development alone will add 1,400 rooms to Saudi Arabia where Hilton has its largest development pipeline in the MENA region.



In addition to this, Hilton will open a Waldorf Astoria in Dubai later this year, and will continue to grow its strong presence in Ras Al Khaimah with three new properties in its pipeline for the emirate, including a Conrad, Hampton by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton Residence. Hilton will continue to open additional hotels across the Middle East and in key locations in North Africa, including Egypt, as well as a signature resort in Morocco when Hilton Tangier Al Houara Resort & Spa opens later this month.



Hilton currently operates 64 hotels across the Middle East and North Africa and expects to see continued demand for its brands. The company is committed to working with industry-leading developers to deliver world-class products across the region. — SG