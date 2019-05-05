Uber and Takamol partner to empower working Saudi women

RIYADH – Uber entered into a strategic partnership with Takamol Holding, which operates Wusool, a program developed by Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), with the goal of enabling working women in Saudi Arabia overcome transportation challenges to and from

the workplace by providing affordable, subsidized transportation solutions and encouraging women’s contribution towards the country’s socio-economic progress, in line with the goals and objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, VP & Regional General Manager EMEA, Uber, said: “Uber is a conscientious company that strives to uplift the communities it operates in. We are expanding exponentially within the Middle East and North Africa region, with Saudi Arabia being one of our fastest-growing markets. At Uber, we will continue supporting the government’s focus on Saudization and the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce.”

“Through this partnership with Takamol Holding for “Wusool”, which is Uber’s largest subsidized transport

program globally, we are able to provide women with the opportunity to achieve their professional ambitions, as well as strive to be catalysts for economic growth in the Kingdom with their active contribution to the overall workforce,” added Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty.

Dr. Ahmed Al Yamani, CEO, Takamol, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Uber, a leader in the ride-hailing industry. This partnership will provide Saudi women with access to transportation solutions to and from their workplace, which falls under one of the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, that aims to enable members of the community to enter the workforce and bolster it under the National Transformation Program. Approximately 25,000 women currently benefit from the program and we aim for more to join them by the end of the year 2019.”

Saud women between the ages of 18 and 65 can apply to the program through Taqat - the National Labor gateway managed by the HRDF, based on the eligibility criteria to receive partially subsidized “Wusool” rides on the Uber application in the Kingdom. Applicants must be working in the private sector and earning an income of up to a maximum of SR8,000 per month.

In line with the Kingdom’s cultural and economical changes, and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the strategic partnership aims at increasing women’s participation in the workforce by supporting them in overcoming the challenges associated with accessing reliable and convenient transportation to/from their workplace, as well as providing flexible economic opportunities.

The partnership is aligned with Uber’s Masaruky (your path"in Arabic) initiative, which is committed to

enhancing women’s mobility in the Kingdom. As part of the “Masaruky” initiative, Uber pledged SR1 million to support select women through driving schools. Most recently, Uber has announced the launch of a feature which enables women drivers on Uber to select a preference for women riders, a feature only available in Saudi and a global first for Uber. — SG