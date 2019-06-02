Home World  > Mena
World

Car bombing kills 14 in Syria's Azaz: Monitor

June 2, 2019
40 views
People gather at the site of a car bomb blast in Azaz, Syria on Sunday. — Reuters
People gather at the site of a car bomb blast in Azaz, Syria on Sunday. — Reuters

BEIRUT — A suicide car bomb in a northwestern Syrian city held by Turkey-backed rebels killed at least 14 people on Sunday, a war monitor said.

Four children were among those killed in the explosion near a mosque in Azaz, a city at the heart of a Turkish zone of influence in northern Aleppo province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The attack also wounded more than 20 people, according to the Britain-based monitor.

"Many people were leaving evening prayers when the explosion happened," Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP. It was not clear who was behind the attack.

Resident Abu Youssef said the explosion struck near the entrance of a market in the center of the city.

"The damage is severe: at least six stores were burned, the storefronts of dozens of other stores were blown out," he told AFP.

The bombing comes one day after a similar explosion killed 10 people and wounded 20 in the northeastern city of Raqa.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 and seized more than 2,000 square kilometres in northern Syria including Azaz, clearing the area of the Islamic State jihadists, while preventing any Kurdish advance in the region.

Ankara keeps Turkish troops and intelligence forces in the area, and still backs the local police forces. — AFP


8 hours ago
40 views
related articles
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is seen during the extraordinary Arab summit held at aAl-Safa Royal Palace in Makkah on Thursday. — AFP
June 2, 2019
Sisi says Egypt will not accept anything against Palestinian wishes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens as his military secretary Brigadier General Avi Blot whispers to his ear during a weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday. — AFP
June 2, 2019
Netanyahu fires two key ministers ahead of Israeli polls
highlights
7 hours ago
Over 3 million attend Khatm Al-Qur’an prayers
7 hours ago
Obamacare led to better cancer outcomes: Studies
8 hours ago
Bahrain to allow foreign firms to take 100% stakes in oil, natural gas extraction projects
8 hours ago
Unemployment rate drops to 12.5%