ICC to take action after fans clash at Pak-Afghan match

LEEDS, Headingley — The International Cricket Council has said it will take action against any fans involved in "scuffles" before the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday.



Videos shared on social media showed supporters of both countries fighting outside the venue and security personnel being forced to intervene, while ESPNcricinfo reported that at least two fans had been evicted from the ground.



"We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents," an ICC spokesperson said.



"We do not condone this type of behavior, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behavior that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans."



Local media reported that the trouble started when a plane towing the message 'Justice for Balochistan' flew over the venue. Balochistan is the largest province in Pakistan and borders Afghanistan to the north.



"We work with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of incident occurring and were assured that given Headingley is under the flight path for the Leeds Bradford Airport it would not be an issue," the spokesperson added.



"We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and will work with West Yorkshire police to deal with and understand why this has happened and to ensure it does not happen again."



West Yorkshire Police said they had been called in after "reports of some trouble outside the ground linked to people trying to get in". "Officers attended to disperse the group without any issues and remained on patrol in the area," the police said in a statement.



Political relations between the south Asian neighbors have been marked by years of distrust and blame.



"Thanks to the intervention from security personnel the situation did not go out of control," said Ahmed Zai, who is from the Pakistani city of Peshawar, but lives in nearby Bradford. A Pakistani journalist was also attacked by the crowd, stopping him from shooting video.



A statement from West Yorkshire police said: "At 11:55 a.m. today (1055 GMT) police received reports of some trouble outside the ground linked to people trying to get in. Officers attended to disperse the group without any issues and remained on patrol in the area."



The 17,000-capacity stadium was packed for the match, with Pakistan fans outnumbering Afghanistan supporters. — Agencies