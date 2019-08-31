OIC reaffirms internationally recognized status of Kashmir dispute

JEDDAH — The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been following with concern developments in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of the unilateral decision taken by India on Aug. 5, revoking Constitutional Article 370, thereby removing the special status of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.



The General Secretariat reaffirmed the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the internationally recognized status of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its final disposition through a UN supervised plebiscite.



Recalling the OIC Summit decisions and Council of Foreign Ministers resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretariat reiterated its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It called for the immediate lifting of the curfew, restoration of communication and the respect for the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.



Recognizing the centrality of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India and the need for seeking a durable and just solution according to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the General Secretariat stressed the need for the resumption of dialogue process between Pakistan and India, which is a prerequisite for development, peace and stability in South Asia. — SG