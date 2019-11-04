Home World  > Asia
World

One dead, 34 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar

November 4, 2019
260 views
Victims who were injured in a grenade blast are treated at a hospital in Srinagar, on Monday. -Reuters



SRINAGAR - One person died and at least 34 were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Indian-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, Indian officials said, in the bloodiest incident since New Delhi stripped the region of special status on Aug. 5.

The injured, including three Indian paramilitary police, have been admitted to one of three hospitals after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the center of the city, said the officials, who declined to be named. One person is in a critical condition, they said.

Earlier VK Birdi, one of Srinagar's top police officials, said in a statement one person had died and at least 14 were injured.

The Muslim-majority Kashmir valley claimed by both India and Pakistan has been in turmoil since New Delhi announced it would strip the territory of its long-held autonomy and statehood.

India shut down the internet and arrested thousands in a historic crackdown it said was aimed at preventing unrest, while militant groups fighting its rule have attacked migrant workers from elsewhere in the country. -Reuters


18 hours ago
260 views
related articles
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with China's Premier Li Keqiang during the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit in Bangkok on Monday9, on the sidelines of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. — AFP
November 4, 2019
India will not join RCEP trade deal in blow to sprawling Asian pact
Afghan men wait for their visas outside Pakistan's embassy in Kabul on Monday. — AFP
November 4, 2019
Sick Afghans await Pakistan visas as consular office shuts
highlights
10 hours ago
White House witnesses are no-shows in impeachment probe
10 hours ago
Jordan government resigns ahead of a reshuffle
10 hours ago
India will not join RCEP trade deal in blow to sprawling Asian pact
10 hours ago
US judges reject Trump appeal over tax returns