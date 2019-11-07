Home World  > Asia
World

Scores of Indian farmers arrested over polluting fires

November 7, 2019
30 views
Farmers burn straw stubble after harvesting paddy crops in a field at a village near Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab, India, on Wednesday. — AFP

NEW DELHI — More than 80 farmers have been arrested in northern India for starting fires that contributed to the recent pollution crisis in New Delhi and other cities, officials said on Thursday.

Each winter the post-harvest burning of crop stubble covers swaths of the region in toxic smog, which combines with car and factory emissions to turn Delhi into the world's most polluted capital.

India's top court this week ordered a crackdown on illegal stubble-burning, but the fires continued across Punjab and Haryana states — with many started at night to try and avoid detection.

A senior Punjab police officer said more than 17,000 farm fires had been reported in the state in the past three days, with 4,741 on Wednesday alone.

"More than 84 people have been arrested for violating the law. Cases have been filed against 174 farmers," the officer said.

Punjab and Haryana make up a key agricultural region that produces nearly 18 million tonnes of rice each year. This, in turn, creates nearly 20 million tonnes of crop stubble — most of which is burnt.

Authorities said more than 48,000 farm fires had been reported in the two states since late September — a dramatic increase from 30,000 cases in 2018.

The Supreme Court ordered a complete stop to the fires on Monday and on Wednesday slammed local governments for not taking action, instructing them to pay hard-up farmers to stop burning the stubble.

"You just want to sit in your ivory towers and rule. You are not bothered and are letting the people die," said Justice Arun Mishra.

Pollution levels in the Indian capital remained bad on Thursday, four days after one of its worst pollution attacks in several years during which schools were closed and a public health emergency declared.

Dirty air causes hundreds of thousands of premature deaths in Indian cities each year, according to medical studies.

Tiny particles from the fires, which can enter the bloodstream and penetrate the lungs and heart, get blown over New Delhi.

In the winter, cooler temperatures prevent pollutants from dispersing, while smoke from millions of Diwali firecrackers also help turn the capital's skies a putrid yellow.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, air pollution forced the closure of thousands of schools in Lahore, with a local environment agency spokesman blaming the poisonous haze on crop-burning in India.

Lahore, home to at least six million people, is Pakistan's second-largest city, and is less than an hour from the Indian border

However Usman Buzdar, chief minister for Pakistan's central Punjab province, said similar burning takes place in Pakistan, and his administration is tackling the problem.

"Administration is already on high alert and have tasked them to escalate actions against crop burning and other factors that contribute to smog," he said.

Twitter user Ammar Ali Jan wrote that the city was unbearable.

"The smog is impossible to escape. We destroyed our water resources. Now our air is hazardous. We have turned elements of life into vehicles of death," said Jan. — AFP


17 hours ago
30 views
related articles
Filephoto shows an Iranian flag fluttering in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 9, 2019. — Reuters
November 7, 2019
Iran's treatment of nuclear inspector 'not acceptable': IAEA
Workers clean the floor at the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib ahead of its opening in the Pakistani town of Kartarpur near the Indian border on Wednesday. — AFP
November 7, 2019
Sikhs await opening of corridor to sacred shrine in Pakistan
highlights
9 hours ago
Sharma blitz flattens Bangladesh as India draw level
9 hours ago
'Warrior' Springboks parade World Cup through streets of Soweto
10 hours ago
Culture and arts set to be part of Kingdom school curriculum
10 hours ago
Brady and Clark named in Ireland squad for crucial Euro 2020 qualifier