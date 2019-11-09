Home World  > Asia
Indian top court hands disputed holy site to Hindus

November 9, 2019
Lawyers and supporters hug a Muslim man at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Saturday, after a ruling over a holy site contested for centuries by Hindus and Muslims. -AFP

NEW DELHI — India's top court handed on Saturday a victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist ruling party by awarding Hindus control of a bitterly disputed holy site that has sparked deadly sectarian violence.

India had stepped up security nationwide ahead of the decision and Modi called for calm, fearing the final ruling on an issue that has been a focal point of Hindu-Muslim tensions for decades could again trigger unrest.

The Supreme Court ruled that the site in Ayodhya in northern India, where Hindu mobs destroyed a 460-year-old mosque in 1992, must be handed over to a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple, subject to conditions.

A separate piece of land in Ayodhya would be given over to Muslim groups to build a new mosque, the court ruled in a historic judgement aimed at ending a bitter and legal wrangle dating back decades.

Thousands of extra personnel including riot police were deployed and schools closed in and around the northern city of Ayodhya, center of the thorny dispute, and elsewhere.

In Ayodhya gatherings of people were banned and barricades were erected on roads leading to the Supreme Court building in New Delhi with officials and volunteers scouring social media for inflammatory posts in Facebook's biggest market.

According to media reports, the court ruled that archaeological evidence indicated that there was a structure built before the mosque at the site "of Hindu origin".

The verdict, it is hoped, will put an end to an angry and at times arcane legal wrangle that British colonial rulers and even the Dalai Lama tried to mediate.

Zafaryab Jilani, a lawyer representing one of the Muslim litigants, said however that the verdict was "unjust" and that he was considering filing a review.

Varun Kumar Sinha, a lawyer representing one of the Hindu groups, said: "It is a historic judgement. With this judgement, the Supreme Court has given the message of unity in diversity." -AFP


20 hours ago
