Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Conference 2019 set





ABU DHABI — The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has announced it has finalized its preparations to host the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Conference (ADIPEC) on Nov. 11 - 14 which will be held under the patronage Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nayhan, President of the UAE.



ADIPEC is one of the world’s largest, and most influential meeting points for oil and gas professionals, industry stakeholders and experts. The event further cements ADNEC’s ongoing efforts to showcase their expertise in business tourism while highlighting their ability to attract and to successfully host leading international exhibitions and conferences. The event also further enhances ADNEC’s abilities to host mega events with the use of indoor, outdoor and marine space.



ADIPEC is also hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and provides an ideal platform for industry people from within the petroleum industry to meet ¬and to make key decisions. The event is expected to see over 145,000 attendees, 2,220 plus exhibiting companies from 59 countries across the globe showcasing the latest products, services and technologies during the four day event.



Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said: “Hosting a major international event, as big as the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), which occupies the entire exhibition space at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), reflects the flexibility of our facilities, which are capable of providing both indoor, outdoor, and marine exhibition space in the same time. In addition to the ability of keeping pace with the development of such large scale events and providing the latest equipment and tools in accordance with the highest international standards.”



Al Dhaheri also explained that the company's teams have completed all preparations for hosting this vital event to meet and exceed the aspirations of the exhibitor and visitors alike, and to produce this event in a manner that suits the reputation and status of Abu Dhabi as the capital of the business industry in the region.



Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, the organizers of the event said: “We are continuously looking at ways to enhance ADIPEC to ensure it remains the world's leading oil and gas exhibition and conference.



Located within a vibrant city such as Abu Dhabi the capital city of the United Arab Emirates and at the heart of the crossroads between the East and the West, The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) provides world-class facilities that match the status of a world-class city.



ADNEC provides organizers with a seamless end-to-end service and regional and international attendees with an experience that very few other venues provide in the world today.



For ADIPEC one of ADNEC's key attractions and selling points is its proximity to an expansive waterfront, which plays host to ADIPEC’s unique display of ships, vessels and Jack-up barges. In addition, it is connected to a world-class transportation infrastructure which delivers a unique experience for our exhibitors, delegates and visitors. This brilliant architecture and accessibility has encouraged more ministers, CEOs and energy business leaders from around the world to take part at ADIPEC over the years. Reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic business and tourist destination.”



Digitalization is the key to the future growth and increased efficiency of the oil and gas sector and will be at the forefront of ADIPEC 2019. ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution – Digitalization’ will be a key focus at ADIPEC 2019 after being introduced at ADIPEC 2018 and there will three very important speakers discussing this topic this year. They are Greg Cross, Artificial Intelligence Pioneer, Serial Entrepreneur Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer Soul Machines, Sebastian Thrun, Scientist, Educator, Inventor, Entrepreneur Founder, Chairman and President, Udacity Adjunct Professor, Stanford University and Jamie Woodroof, Europe’s No.1 Ethical Hacker.



ADIPEC will also see 51 national and international oil companies, along with over 1,000 speakers from around the world participate in more than 160 strategic conference sessions. — SG