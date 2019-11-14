Home Sports
Sports

Williamson fit, New Zealand call up Ferguson for England Tests

November 14, 2019
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been declared fit for the first Test against England.

WELLINGTON — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been declared fit for the first Test against England while white-ball speedster Lockie Ferguson earned his maiden Test call-up on Friday.

The talismanic Williamson, the world's third-ranked Test batsman, sat out the recent Twenty20 series because of a nagging hip injury.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said the two-week break had Williamson primed to return for what will be a historic inaugural Test at his home ground of Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

"Kane's made good progress over the past fortnight and we're delighted to welcome back a player of his class and experience," Larsen said when naming a 15-man squad to face England and Australia over the next two months.

The call-up for Ferguson and the return of leg-spinner Todd Astle in place of spinners Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel are the only changes to the New Zealand squad from the recent away series against Sri Lanka.

The inclusion of Ferguson after an impressive domestic season caps a rapid rise for the quick bowler who has been a mainstay of New Zealand white-ball sides in recent years and was the second leading wicket-taker at the World Cup in England and Wales earlier this year.

"There's no doubt Lockie has been knocking on the door for a while now and we're delighted to finally bring him into the Test fold," Larsen said.

"It's well documented he has raw pace, but he also possesses a quality bowling skill set and has proved his durability."

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

— The first Test against England starts on Nov. 21. — AFP


10 hours ago
related articles
Turkey's team players celebrate after winning the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group H group match between Turkey and Iceland at Turk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul, on Thursday. — AFP
November 14, 2019
Turkey and France qualify for Euro 2020
Marcello Lippi announced he was quitting as China coach after his team fell to a 2-1 defeat by Syria in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Thursday.
November 14, 2019
Lippi says he is 'quitting' as China boss after Syria defeat
highlights
10 hours ago
Turkey and France qualify for Euro 2020
10 hours ago
Lippi says he is 'quitting' as China boss after Syria defeat
10 hours ago
Transport minister inspects Haramain railway stations
11 hours ago
Djokovic, Federer set for ATP Finals showdown after Berrettini win