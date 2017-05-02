Abdullah Al Othaim Markets launches Ramadan Mega Sale

JEDDAH — Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company launched Ramadan’s Mega Sale, which is valid for 5 Weeks starting from April 27. The mega sale will include special and real offers on hundreds of food and electronic products with a wide range of Abdullah Al-Othaim brand products. Prices will even reach below actual cost, and be very competitive.

Special offers for Abdullah Al-Othaim Market’s loyal customers who hold Iktissab Card also await.

Moreover, its 172 branches across all Kingdom offer weekly “Buy one get one free” every Monday.

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Othaim, CEO of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets, assured that the mega sale is from the company’s commitment to provide customers with all their needs of consumer products with affordable price and ease, noting that the company focuses on providing exceptional special offers and an opportunity to choose the products that suits them more with unbeatable price.

Anyone can subscribe to Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets loyalty program Iktissab free of charge through the company’s point of sales or from visiting the website: www.OthaimMarkets.com or App. — SG