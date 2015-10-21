Al-Amoudi launches free services program for Toyo and Nexen tires

AL-AMOUDI Holding Co., the sole agent of Toyo and Nexen tires in the Kingdom, has announced free 5 services on its customers purchase of these types of tire. The announced services include Tire Recycling, Installation, Tire Balance and Tracking and Tire Filling with Cold Nitrogen. The offer also includes roadside assistance service for one year in and outside the Kingdom on purchasing a frame set of the said tires.

The road assistance service made in case of emergencies helps keep the customer safe and get him back on the road. It provides full assistance in some cases such as car breakdown, connection-aid from other car, tire replacement, fuel fill-up, car transfer to any service center chosen by the client, etc.

The above services are obtainable at any of Al-Amoudi Holding’s branches either in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Ihsaa, Al-Kharj, Qassim, Hail or Tabuk.

The management of Al-Amoudi Holding Co. is so proud about the successful turnout witnessed in recent years in some new branches in the Kingdom, due to the high level of services that are skillfully delivered by qualified staff, which in turn, helps boost the company’s reputed position.

For this reason, the company has rewarded its loyal customers with the 5 Free Services Program that will be delivered permanently.

Al-Amoudi Holding Co. is the sole agent of Toyo tires in the Kingdom for more than 60 years and Toyo Nexen tires for more than 20 years. The company runs its business throughout its wide network of 18 branches allover the kingdom. Toyo tires are available at more than 1,000 service centers in the kingdom.

Al-Amoudi Holding has expanded its business to embrace other different sectors including real estate investment, in and outside the Kingdom.