Bahri signs deal to provide logistics services to SAR

BAHRI, a global leader in logistics and transportation, Thursday signed a contract with Saudi Rail Company (SAR), for the provision of transportation and shipping services from around the world as well as customs clearance support through Bahri Logistics, one of the six business units of Bahri.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Abdulrahman Abanami, CFO and Designate EVP – common services, SAR, and Ahmed Mohammed Al-Ghaith, president of Bahri Logistics, in the presence of Wael Al-Sarhan, vice president – marketing and communications, Bahri, Abdulrahman Alghamdi, director of procurement and contracts, SAR, and a number of senior executives representing both the entities.

As part of the agreement, Bahri Logistics will provide SAR with transportation and shipping services for all types of cargo and an electronic system to track all shipments from the country of origin to the final destination in warehouses or worksites of the company, make necessary arrangements with the concerned export/import port through Bahri’s vast network of offices and agents, and also offer consultancy services in accordance with industry standards and international best practices in the field of maritime transportation.

Al-Ghaith said: “We are pleased to sign this contract with SAR, one of the leading national companies dedicated to continuously enhancing its services. The contract also falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as Bahri is constantly working to strengthen and expand its services to further reinforce the transportation sector in the Kingdom and play an important role in the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts. We are confident this deal will positively contribute to the Kingdom’s economic growth.”

Established in 1978, Bahri is one of the world’s foremost logistics and transportation companies, playing a leading role in the transformation and growth of the global shipping industry through innovation and delivering value-added onshore and offshore services. As a global leader in the logistics and transportation industry, Bahri has six business units that include Oil, Chemicals, Logistics, Dry Bulk, Ship Management, and Data.

Bahri is the largest owner and operator of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) in the world, and the largest owner and operator of chemical tankers in the Middle East. Presently, the company owns and operates 84 vessels, including 37 VLCCs, 36 chemical/product tankers, 6 multipurpose vessels, and 5 dry-bulk carriers with additional 9 VLCCs on order.

Bahri is committed to playing an integral and leading role in realizing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by continuously enhancing and expanding its services and presence across the world, enabling the opening of new trade routes, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a unique regional logistics gateway to three continents.

Bahri has around 2,400 dedicated employees across its global network of offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA and India. — SG