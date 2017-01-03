Biman Bangladesh Airlines set for fleet, route expansion

By Md. Ali Osman Nur*

IT all started some 44 years ago, when the free people of our newly liberated country had, perhaps, looked up into the skies and imagined a dreamboat of their own which could fly them to faraway places. The hopes and aspirations of the peoples of Bangladesh gave birth to Biman— the wings that would carry them beyond the sunset. Under the auspices and personal intervention of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the dream came true on Jan. 4, 1972. The beautiful airline was born with a unique birthmark— the only one born without any aircraft or ancillary.

The journey began with a DC-3 aircraft – an air force plane gifted to the new airline by the government. Biman was finally air borne on March 7, 1972 with flights to Chittagong and Sylhet and on March 9 to Jessore. Thus the domestic operation of Biman began. Since then there has been no looking back for the legacy- carrier.

On March 4, three days before start of domestic operation, the first flight of Biman›s international operation landed in Dhaka from London with 179 passengers on board.

In 2008, the airline went into an agreement with Boeing Aircraft Company for the acquisition of 10 new generation aircraft of 4 Boeing 777-300ER, 2 Boeing 737-800 and 4 Boeing 787, the biggest ever deal in the history of Biman as well as the country. The government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh provided the necessary sovereign guarantee for procuring the aircraft.

In 2011, the first two of four Boeing 777-300ERs joined the fleet in October and November, and thus replacing the ageing DC10-30s, the longtime backbone of Biman fleet.

In 2014, the 3rd Boeing 777-300ER joined the fleet on Feb. 5 and the 4th joined the fleet on March 27. Now the airline has a new backbone comprising of Boeing 777-300ERs, the new workhorses of Biman, named as the ‘Palki’, the ‘Arun Aalo’, the ‘Aakash Pradeep’ and the ‘Raanga Pravat’. Two Boeing 737- 800s named as the ‘Meghdoot’ and the ‘Mayurpankhi’ joined the fleet in 2015. The first of the four Dreamliners (Boing 787) is likely to join the fleet in 2018 and the last one in 2020.

“The industry-leading technology of the 787 Dreamliner is creating remarkable opportunities for airlines around the world and dramatically improving the air travel experiences. We call it the Dreamliner effect. The 787’s unparalleled fuel efficiency and range flexibility enables carriers to profitability, open new routes as well as optimize fleet and network performance. And for their passengers, an experience like none other in the air, with more comfort and less fatigue. The Dreamliner effect. That’s a better way to fly,” a Boeing statement said.

Presently the fleet consists of four Boeing 777 300ERs, two Boeing 777 200s, four Boeing 737 800s, two Airbus 310s and two Dash 8 Q44, a total 14, most of them are new generation flying machines. The airline is all set to receive four Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the first two of which are making way to adorn the fleet in 2018 and the rest due in the following year. Induction of these four priced jewels of Biman Fleet would make it one of the youngest fleets in the world!

During the four decades of Biman’s existence, many types of commercial airliners have adorned the fleet- ranging from the early leader, the venerable DC 3 to the modern ‘People’s Preference’, the Boeing 777. As stated earlier, Biman had placed a firm order for the fifth generation Dreamliner to complement its fleet in 2008. Fuel-efficient Dreamliner is a new wonder of the skies.

On Feb. 20, 2014, Biman operated the historical final-flight of world’s last passenger DC10-30 on Dhaka – Birmingham route and thus could write down its name in the history of world aviation.

A couple of years back, the airline launched its three tiers frequent flyer program of Green, Silver and Gold. It comes with all the stunning features of an FFP that is featured by simple registration, easy redemption and a host of attractive benefits.

Of late, the airline has formally introduced the next phase of its upgraded service features in its Business Class including expanded choice of menu items. Great care is being taken for enhancing the quality of in-flight food and service. A major improvement in the field of punctuality, information technology including website, advanced seat reservation and integrated revenue management system is paving the way for the airline to be the choice of a discerning passenger.

At the moment, Biman, while consolidating its operation is also poised for growth. Along with fleet expansion, also on the planning-board is the matter of route expansion. Possible projected destinations include Delhi, Colombo, Guangzhou, Tokyo and so forth.

Currently Biman has every day one frequency between Jeddah and Bangladesh , 6 frequencies a week between Riyadh and Bangladesh and 3 frequencies a week between Dammam and Bangladesh. Biman operates to/from Bangladesh points – Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet. Biman is also considering operation plan to/from Madinah in near future. From the hub Dhaka, it also flies to Kolkata,, Kathmandu, Yangon, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore , London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha, Kuwait. It will reopen the Dhaka –

Delhi / Hong Kong route. Also will be opening new route to Colombo and Male . The national flag carrier plays a vital role in carrying the Haj pilgrims. It carries more than 50,000 pilgrims every year through dedicated and schedule flights. This year the carrier has successfully operated the Haj flights, most of which were operated by new generation B777-300 aircraft.

On behalf of the company, I express our gratitude to all related authorities in the Kingdom for their support to Haj flight operation. We hope that the valued passengers and pilgrims will get world class service after opening of the new airport.

Biman management›s commitment to ensuring punctuality coupled with stress on improved ground services are aimed at increasing its competitiveness in order to achieve success in today›s highly competitive commercial aviation market. With the dedicated efforts of all the airline personnel and the support of customers, Biman is poised to fly into an ever millennium of prosperity and happiness.

* The writer is Regional Manager, Western Province, Saudi Arabia, Biman Bangladesh Airlines