Bupa Arabia third fastest growing company in GCC

RIYADH — A landmark report released Wednesday by research group Marmore MENA Intelligence profiles 15 of the fastest growing listed companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
M.R. Raghu, managing director of Marmore MENA Intelligence, noted: “Falling energy prices have produced a profound and well-documented slowing of economic activity across the region over recent years.”
“We wanted to highlight how particular companies have achieved very strong annualized growth in revenues and/or net income in the five years to 2015.”
The report profiles 15 regional companies, who achieved between 20% and 63% annual growth in revenues over that period.
Some 13 of the 15 companies – or 90% of the total – came from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
For all but one of the 15 companies, higher revenues and/or net income resulted in share price gains over the five years to the end of 2015. Some 10 of the companies achieved double digit rises in their share prices.
This outcome meant that the fastest growing companies dramatically outperformed other listed companies in the GCC countries.
Nigel Sillitoe, CEO, Insight Discovery, a marketing partner of Marmore, said an investment of $1 in the S&P GCC Index at the end of 2010 would have become $0.95 by the end of 2015. The value of the investment would have basically tracked sideways. Conversely, an investment of $1 in the 15 fastest growing companies – the growth champions – would have risen in value to $1.91.
In terms of revenue growth, the fastest growing company was Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden). Revenues increased by 63% per annum, while net income also rose at a double-digit rate.
The second fastest growing company was Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), which achieved a 40% annual lift in revenues and 15% annual increase in net income.
In third position was health insurer Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, whose revenues also increased by 40% per annum. Bupa Arabia’s net income nearly doubled each year, growing at a compound rate of 99%.
Tal Nazer, Chief Executive Officer of Bupa Arabia, noted: “Marmore MENA Intelligence has correctly highlighted how particular GCC companies have achieved revenue growth of at least 20% per annum over the five years to the end of 2015.”
“These companies have had the vision, the business models, and the solutions for their customers which have enabled them to thrive even though the regional economy has been slowing.”
“At Bupa Arabia, we are proud to be a part of this group and, indeed, the third-fastest growing company in the region over that period.” — SG
In my opinion, Bupa Arabia is not good. I personally think they do not have qualified doctors who actually understand the need and the urgency & importance of tests prescribed by the Specialist doctors.
All they know is to reject any such request… Once you call the Bupa online to check why the approval request is rejected you will be asked to trace their delegate in the Hospital who has no medical background but is being assigned the critical role and know the reason for such rejections. To me, Bupa policy is like wasting money…
I have to admit that this is the worst company ever. What they promise and provide is very much different, I have a worst personal experience with them. Whenever the Medical Doctor recommends further investigation for the patient they keep rejecting it. When we approach them they say it is not mentioned in the first place when we enter into the contract for the policy. Isn’t that funny, how come someone now what the future holds for him. This is happening with them for the second time.
I will never ever recommend Bupa to anyone. The sad part is also their representatives in Hospitals has no medical background, how come they recruit someone with no medical background just to rob people of their money.
The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia should look into this matter in a broadway and also they may learn from Canada Health system. Instead of leaving us for these greedy companies we prefer rather if there will be a system under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health in the future.