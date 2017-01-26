First Indian Expo 2017 set in Jeddah to further strengthen India-Saudi ties

JEDDAH — Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN), which works under the aegis of Consulate General of India, used the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as a platform to promote the first Indian Expo 2017, which will be organized by MBN Luxury Lines in association with SIBN on Oct. 22-24 at Convention Center Jeddah Hilton, here.

SIBN’s 12-member delegation that attend the summit recently at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, networked with government heads and industry leaders to further business cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia.

The summit brought together heads of states and government ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policy makers, and heads of international institutions and academia from around the world to further the cause of business development and to promote cooperation.

The SIBN delegation met with various industry leaders and bureaucrats in the Gujarat Summit. A specific seminar on Saudi Arabia was organized in the summit to provide a platform to connect globally with potential partners to explore opportunities of collaboration and partnership.

Principal Secretary to government of Gujarat Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who hosted SIBN delegates for a dinner, assured of all possible help to encourage companies from Gujarat to attend the exhibition in Jeddah. He confirmed that Gujarat National Fertilizers Company would participate in the prestigious Indian Expo to be held in Jeddah.

Zafar Sareshwala, chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University and Founder of Parsoli Group, hosted a networking brunch for all delegates from Saudi Arabia, including SIBN delegation. He said this session is held to expand the horizons and build stronger partnerships between two countries.

Walaa Khalil, CEO MBN Luxury Lines, in his opening remarks, said “we recognize the favorable economic development between India and KSA and we saw a lot of potential in increasing trade and investment.” He also gave presentation highlighting the concept and benefits of India Expo 2017.

Various businessmen met with the delegation and showed positive vibes for the upcoming Indo Expo 2017. In the same networking meeting, Saudi-based National Cast Iron Products Factory and Ahmedabad-based Sabar Pumps Private limited initiated talks to have Joint venture in KSA for various pump and valves production.

Gujarat-based Kiri Industries also hosted a networking dinner for Saudi delegates to further develop the business prospects between two countries. During the networking session, SIBN General Secretary Mir Gazanfar Zaki introduced the representatives of MBN luxury lines to the representatives of various Indian companies.

He said the proposed Indo Expo would highlight the importance of Indian and Saudi economy in line with vision of Kingdom (Vision-2030).

The SIBN delegation met with the senior officials of BVG India and discussed the upcoming India Expo and the possibilities of business enhancement in solar and renewable energy. BVG showed keen interest to meet companies based in KSA for such projects.

SIBN Executive Secretary Asim Zeeshan, who accompanied the delegation, said it was a great networking exercise to foster interaction between stakeholders through B2B and B2G meetings.

By the end of the summit, SIBN delegates met with representatives of more than dozen of companies, prominent being GNFC, BVG India, Cadila, Ajantha, Finoflex, Synconics, MAK India, Parsoli Motors, Kiri Industries, KMT Healthcare, etc.

Zakariya Biladi, who was in charge of the SIBN delegation, was optimistic about the summit participation by SIBN and said it was a big opportunity to improve bilateral relations in different areas of cooperation. — SG