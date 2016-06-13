Hankook provides OE for Actros truck

JEDDAH — Hankook Tire expands its Original Equipment (OE) portfolio in the Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) segment and provides tires in six different sizes for one of the award-winning Mercedes-Benz Trucks, the new Actros.

Hankook Tire, starting OE fitment on one of the best-selling heavy duty trucks in Europe, further diversifies its brand in a highly competitive market. With this Hankook Tire’s extends the 2014 OE deal for Mercedes-Benz, further reinforcing the company’s relationship with Daimler AG.

Moreover, Hankook Tire plans to extend its momentum in the HCV segment by increasing supply volume for more tire sizes in the near future.

Hankook Tire will supply four different types of tires in accordance with the terms of its recent OE contract – AL10 and DL10 long haul tires as well as the AM06 and DM03 on- & off-road tires. The AL10 is designed to provide users with excellent durability and prevent uneven wear across the tire’s surface with its advanced tread designs. Maximizing handling and control, the reliable AL10 boasts improved stability for greater cornering performance and will be supplied in two sizes – 295/80R22.5 and 385/55R22.5. The DL10 prevents uneven abrasion from occurring, all while maintaining an outstanding driving performance. The DL10 provides increased long-term longevity by providing high grip and enhanced traction. This model is released in the sizes 295/80R22.5 and 315/70R22.5.

In compliance with Euro VI of the European emission standards under which the New Actros was designed, the tires’ cohesive and environmentally-friendly features serve as the optimal fitment for the vehicle with their higher mileage, extra high fuel efficiency and low rolling resistance.

The on- & off-road tires AM06 and DM03, exclusively presented in tire size 315/80R22.5, deliver enhanced toughness, longer tread-life and improved traction, making it ideal for traversing even the most inhospitable road conditions. The AM06 and DM03 boast high performance, resisting cutting and chipping with their split- and bruise-resistant side wall rubber. Moreover, it is equipped with a thicker, extended shoulder. — SG