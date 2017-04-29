Huawei’s OpenLab Dubai officially starts operation

HUAWEI, a leading global ICT solutions provider, Thursday announced the launch of its OpenLab Dubai, its first to serve customers and partners in the Middle East, and an important part of Huawei’s Global OpenLab program. Huawei plans to add seven new OpenLabs across the world in 2017, and in the next three years will invest $200 million and nearly 1,000 people globally, bringing the total number of OpenLabs to 20 by the year 2019. OpenLab Dubai is committed to providing innovative solutions for IoT, cloud computing, large data, intelligent analysis, eLTE, converged communications and other new technologies to build public safety, smart city, oil and gas solutions, and has attracted YITU, Zenith, Walkbase, 7G , IOmniscient, Nedap, Richfit and more than 20 other partners.

With the “Platform + Ecosystem, accelerating the Middle East digital transformation of the industry”, OpenLab Dubai brings together partners and customers from around the world to discuss the importance of collaboration in the development of a local digital ecosystem.

At the launch ceremony, Fan Siyong, president of public sector, Huawei, said, “The digital transformation is causing disruption across every industry. Huawei has established OpenLabs across the world with the theme ‘platform + ecosystem’, and is committed to working with global multi-specialty and industry partners to build customer-centric, innovative industry solutions to promote digital transformation and promote ecosystem development through the creation of an ‘open, flexible and safe’ platform that fully supports the ecosystem. Huawei is committed to helping governments and enterprises in the Middle East to rely on new ICT technology and applications to maintain steady growth, achieve excellence and enhance the competitiveness of the ICT industry in the region. Huawei’s OpenLab Dubai was built based on local market demands, talents, and technologies, and will focus on cooperation between enterprises, services, partners and customers in Middle East.”

“The special climate, resources, culture and industry in the Middle East pose different challenges compared to other regions,” said Xijiang Lin, director of Middle East solution development center, Huawei EBG. “OpenLab Dubai will aggregate the world’s best resources to meet local digital transformation needs, and continuously enhance the ICT platform capabilities and development of local ecosystems. OpenLab Dubai is focused on building capabilities to easily apply technical solutions in the actual network environment; developing competitive, commercially viable and industry-oriented solutions; empowering innovation capabilities, rapid response to market demand; achieving industrial chain value aggregation and a customer/partner/vendor win-win-win situation. OpenLab Dubai has been jointly launched with more than 30 solutions and over 20 partners in Public Safety, Smart city and Digital Oil & Gas.

OpenLab Dubai gives customers a hands-on experience of public safety, smart city, oil and gas solutions:

Public safety sector: Based on Huawei’s strong infrastructure of, wireless network, eLTE-LiTRA, cloud computing, large data technology integration, Dubai OpenLab is working with YITU, Zenith and other partners, for face and license plate recognition, population density analysis, public opinion analysis solutions, working towards creating a harmonious and safe social environment

Smart City: Huawei combines low-power, wide-coverage NB-IoT / eLTE-IoT, Smart Gateway, cloud computing and large data, working with Honeywell, Nedap, Johnson Controls, and other partners. Huawei is also working with Esri in data management to jointly build intelligent parking, intelligent buildings, smart meters, intelligent lights and many other smart solutions.

Oil and Gas: Huawei will combine 4G wireless broadband network eLTE with Honeywell and Emerson’s various oilfield sensing devices to provide digital field-wide connection solutions to solve real-time communication problems in oil fields, help oilfield visualization production, improve oil recovery and reduce security risks.

As part of Huawei’s commitment to innovation, OpenLab Dubai will be connected to Huawei’s global OpenLab network, to promote new business models, market demand and technical solutions for the exchange.

At the opening ceremony, eSri, Zenith, Honeywell shared their solutions in public safety, smart city and oil and gas sectors, and their involvement with Huawei’s OpenLab Dubai aiming for a successful digital transformation trend.

At the opening, Huawei also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Zenith, Esri NeA and Smart IOT LLC. To establish long-term solutions partnerships, aimed at providing customers with industry-leading solutions. — SG