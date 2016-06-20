Mobily 4G Unlimited Connect data packages from SR130

ETIHAD Etisalat (Mobily) has launched new high- speed 4G Unlimited Connect data packages at special promotional prices. The new Unlimited packages are compatible with Mobily’s enhanced 4G network and provides super-fast Internet services in all major cities & towns of Kingdom.
Mobily’s Unlimited Connect data packages offers great value-for-money to all data customers. The customers will be able to enjoy unlimited data at very affordable prices, starting from as low as SR130 per month. Customers can also get Unlimited packages with longer durations as well, like, 3 months for SR275, 6 months for SR500 and 12 months for SR975 only.
Moreover, customers can choose to bundle their subscriptions with Mobily 4G routers as well at a very special prices.
The Unlimited Connect data packages can be used under Mobily’s enhanced 4G network and with a compatible 4G device only. Mobily’s 4G enhanced network is available in all major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al-Khobar, Makkah, Madinah, etc. Customers can visit Mobily website to check Mobily’s 4G network coverage. The new subscribers can subscribe in this package by visiting any of Mobily’s branches around the Kingdom.
Mobily offers a range of data services to meet all kinds of customer needs. Other data packages offered by Mobily are Connect 2GB, Connect 5GB, Connect 10GB, Connect 20GB, and Connect Infiniti (upto 60 GB per month).
Mobily offers this service through Bayanat Al Oula, one of Mobily affiliates, which is keen to launch innovative and promotional offers on the 4G services to reflect the competitive spirit enjoyed by the company, in addition to its interest in providing exceptional customer experiences to its subscribers. — SG
can i still renew my 1 month Unlimited Connect data package ?
Yes masoud..if u have already mobily data sim..first recharge your sim for example recharge 120 and then sent 120 to 1100
I want one unlimited sim
Can you send me your contact numbers information…in Riyadh exit 5
I need this unlimited package. .. what should I do how to get this?
I need this unlimited package. .. how to get this
Which package is going on data for one month?
I have mobily prepaid sim..how i active package..can you tell me process
I have Mobily prepaid sim but tell me how to activate this package ……….
i need unlimited data package for 6 month.
I love this offer data package, now i enjoy my internet the net is very fast..now i recharge my mobily sim data every month for only 120 riyals..
I have 4G infinity sim card for six months package which will be expired on this month end. then after I am going two month vacation after that I want to continue same plan can it possible
Hi i need to know how can we activate the internet package in calling sim card ??? Amd what are the packages
i have bought unlimited package for 3 months. but my problem in my area there is no 4G connection. What should i do ?