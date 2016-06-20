Mobily 4G Unlimited Connect data packages from SR130

ETIHAD Etisalat (Mobily) has launched new high- speed 4G Unlimited Connect data packages at special promotional prices. The new Unlimited packages are compatible with Mobily’s enhanced 4G network and provides super-fast Internet services in all major cities & towns of Kingdom.

Mobily’s Unlimited Connect data packages offers great value-for-money to all data customers. The customers will be able to enjoy unlimited data at very affordable prices, starting from as low as SR130 per month. Customers can also get Unlimited packages with longer durations as well, like, 3 months for SR275, 6 months for SR500 and 12 months for SR975 only.

Moreover, customers can choose to bundle their subscriptions with Mobily 4G routers as well at a very special prices.

The Unlimited Connect data packages can be used under Mobily’s enhanced 4G network and with a compatible 4G device only. Mobily’s 4G enhanced network is available in all major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al-Khobar, Makkah, Madinah, etc. Customers can visit Mobily website to check Mobily’s 4G network coverage. The new subscribers can subscribe in this package by visiting any of Mobily’s branches around the Kingdom.

Mobily offers a range of data services to meet all kinds of customer needs. Other data packages offered by Mobily are Connect 2GB, Connect 5GB, Connect 10GB, Connect 20GB, and Connect Infiniti (upto 60 GB per month).

Mobily offers this service through Bayanat Al Oula, one of Mobily affiliates, which is keen to launch innovative and promotional offers on the 4G services to reflect the competitive spirit enjoyed by the company, in addition to its interest in providing exceptional customer experiences to its subscribers. — SG