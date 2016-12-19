Panda launches innovative ‘Tawfeer’ program

JEDDAH — Panda Retail Company has launched “Tawfeer”, another innovative program that rewards customers with exclusive discounts on selected products and items. The program reflects Panda’s continuous efforts to support all segments of the society and provide them with the best choice of daily use products at discounted prices.

Launched last Dec.15, the program primarily aims to encourage savings and help families cut their monthly budget on purchases by providing exclusive offers periodically on a wide variety of products to all “Tawfeer” program members.

It highlights Panda’s strategy to provide high-quality products at affordable prices to families based on Panda’s belief that household savings are crucial to economic development. The program demonstrates Panda’s continuous efforts to promote savings and manage family consumption habits.

Panda has designed this latest program with an innovative touch to reward its customers for their loyalty and their profound trust as well as their contribution to the success of the company. With its unique and exclusive features, the program will enhance the shopping experience and make customers feel more special.

Registration for the program is a simple process. A customer should provide their personal information through Panda’s website or Application, saving the card image that appeared in their smart phone or take a picture of the screen. When visiting any of Panda stores, a customer can show the cashier the photo of the e-card saved on the phone to get it scanned and view the special prices and exclusive offers. Panda will send out short messages announcing new discounts and offers to cardholders while Panda and HyperPanda stores will display two prices on selected items; the discounted prices for “Tawfeer” cardholders and the original prices for customers who have not yet signed up in the program.

“This program has been launched in line with Panda’s strategy which identifies customer needs, and designs flexible marketing plans that are suitable all segments. Panda offers highly competitive prices that add value and high quality. Since its inception, Panda has realized the importance of meeting customers’ requirements and providing them with products at competitive prices. This is to support customers and help them purchase products without compromising on quality, which is something Panda stores are known for,” said Eng. Rayan Mohammad Fayez, Savola Group CEO and Panda Retail Acting CEO.

Panda forms the Retail Division of the Savola group of companies. It is one of the largest retailers in the Middle East that has been keen to recruit competent Saudis. It also attaches great importance to developing and honing Saudi cadre’s skills as part of its operational strategy, knowing that Panda is currently hiring more than 7,200 Saudi employees which represent 29 percent of its total employees.