Panda’s biggest promotional campaign of the year inviting

The ongoing Panda’s biggest promotional campaign of the year campaign includes a daily draw on 28 cars. The “Golden Number” campaign, started on March 10 and runs across all Panda stores (HyperPanda, Panda, and Pandati) until April 6, is the largest to be organized by the retail sector in terms of participation and prizes.

The campaign is open for participation by everybody through signing up on the dedicated website, for a chance to win cars on a daily basis. While an actual purchase is not necessary, users will need to enter a unique number that they can acquire from the customer service of any Panda outlet. To increase their chances of winning, customers can register their golden numbers available on their bills. Participation is also available through the Panda application available on Apple Store or Google Play.

Eng. Ahmed Omar Munshi, Chief Marketing Officer& Development at Panda Retail Company, said: “We are delighted to launch one of the largest marketing campaigns in the Kingdom, and the largest yet to be organized in our stores for this year. We were keen to implement innovative concepts in this campaign; the first of which is availability for everybody, where anyone can participate in the “Golden Number” campaign and win a car without having to conduct a purchase, simply by visiting any of our Panda stores. This aims to encourage a positive interaction with all segments of the society.”

He added: “The second innovative concept implemented by the “Golden Number” campaign is to enhance the culture of our smart services, where participation is only possible electronically, through our website or application. The participants’ presence during the draw is not required, and winners’ announcements would be made through our social media platforms.”

A fleet of cars from a group of leading brands are featured as daily prizes in the “Golden Number” campaign, including Chevrolet, GMC, and Corvette. A total of 12 winners have been announced so far. All winners will receive their prizes after the end of the campaign on 6 April. Terms and conditions, participation instructions, and further information, are available on the campaign website.

Panda forms the retail division of the Savola group of companies. It is one of the largest retailers in the Middle East, with 442 branches across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and more than 400 million visitors every year to its different outlets. Panda, HyperPanda and Pandati offer a diverse range of high quality products that meet all the needs of the family at competitive prices. — SG