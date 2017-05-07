Saudi Arabia wins top regional project quality award anew this year

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia took the spotlight at the recently concluded 2017 MEED Quality Awards for Projects when it won the top prize at the region’s premier recognition program for completed projects in the Gulf region. The MEED Quality Project of the Year was given to Saudi Arabia’s Sadara Project, a massive petrochemical project that is a joint venture between oil giant Saudi Aramco and the Dow

Chemical Company. The project is comprised of twenty-six fully integrated world scale production plants, three third-party feedstock units, all supported by extensive utilities, logistical, and environmental infrastructure, and covering six square kilometers. It is the largest petrochemical project ever executed in a single phase.

For Saudi Aramco, Sadara represents a key component in its expansion towards down-stream, value-added development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s hydrocarbon assets, in addition to being a contributor to attracting foreign direct investment to expand the Kingdom’s economy. For Dow Chemical, Sadara is a vital element of its growth strategy in the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Sadara will produce over 3 million tons of specialty chemical products per year, generating $10 billion in revenue annually, making it the third largest company in Saudi Arabia and a Fortune 300 company. Some of Sadara’s products will be made in the Kingdom for the first time.

This is the second win a row for the kingdom in the MEED Project of the Year category, earning it the distinction of being the only country to win the award in successive fashion. It is only one of three countries in the GCC, besides the UAE and Qatar, to have won the highly coveted award twice.

For Sadara, it was a triumphant evening as the project was also recognized as the region’s best in the GCC Oil & Gas Project of the Year category. The other regional winner from Saudi Arabia was the General Authority of Civil Aviation’s Design and Build of Terminal 5 and Related Facilities at the King Khaled International Airport Project (nominated by a TAV-Al Arrab Contracting joint venture) which won the GCC Transport Project of the Year award.

“We salute these projects for their successful completion according to strict international quality standards, proving that these schemes are comparable to the world’s best in terms of engineering and construction excellence. Equally important, these projects were recognized as the best in the region for having proven their worth in making signification contributions to the wider socio-economic, environmental and cultural development of the region,” said Richard Thompson, editorial director, MEED.

The 2017 MEED Quality Awards for Projects recognized a total of 21 outstanding projects throughout the region in ceremonies held at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina in the UAE. — SG