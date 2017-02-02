Saudi construction market to double to over SR360b by 2025

Riyadh — Advanced construction technology will be vital for delivering Saudi Vision 2030 mega-projects on time and on budget, experts announced ahead of The Big 5 Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom’s construction market is set to more than double, reaching a record high of SR362 billion in 2025, from SR170 billion in 2016, according to a recent report by BMI Research.

Advanced construction technology, such as open-source 4D Building Information Models (BIM), can help the Kingdom’s architects, engineers, and contractors to enhance collaboration, productivity, and costs, across the design, concrete and steel rebar installation, and facilities management.

“Saudi Vision 2030 calls for public-private partnerships to deliver infrastructure projects and economic growth. The Big 5 Saudi Arabia is essential for showing how the latest construction software can unite local and international players to deliver complex mega-projects on time and on budget,” said Anwar Al Qwasmi, General Manager for Saudi Arabia at global construction consultancy Trimble Solutions.

One of the leading Saudi BIM projects is the Abdullah Arif Intersection Bridge in the Makkah Municipality. Contractors used Trimble’s Tekla Structures to design its 340-meter span, with a superstructure arch that can be dismantled and re-erected for a planned third lane.

Additional innovative Saudi projects include the Dora Dora Food Processing Plant, the Maaden Mine and Refinery Project, Qassim University’s Sports Facilities Building, the Riyadh Metro Depots, Samba HQ, and the Titanium Sponge Plant in Yanbu.