Saudi HealthCare 2017 opens more avenues to industry stakeholders

RIYADH — The three-day leading Saudi HealthCare Exhibition 2017 successfully concluded Wednesday at Riyadh International Exhibitions and Conventions Center.

Organized by Riyadh Exhibitions Company, the exhibition offered free workshops and training sessions which were being held in collaboration with the Emergency Medical Center and other specialized medical companies.

The workshops included first aid training and lectures to enhance education on healthcare services, in addition to medical seminars delivered by doctors and researchers from major medical companies in the Kingdom and the region, showcasing the latest medical technologies.

Sponsored by Saudi Health Council, King Fahad Medical City and the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance as the strategic partners, with Siemens Healthineers as the Platinum Sponsor and Masimo as the Golden sponsor, the exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 38 Arab and foreign countries.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Michel Atallah, CEO of Siemens Healthineers, said “Siemens Healthineers is proud to continue its commitment to the Saudi healthcare market through participating in Saudi Health 2017 and presenting its latest innovations.”

Bassam AL Braikan, director of public relations and corporate communications administrations at King Fahd Medical Center, said: “Participating at the Saudi HealthCare exhibition offered important opportunities to build relationships within the healthcare industry parties, showcased progress and achievements in this sector, and explored new opportunities with stakeholders in the healthcare field. Our latest project will ease patients’ sufferings and save costs of overseas treatment.”

He added: “Our participation in this event contributes to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 in terms of the private-public sector partnership.” — SG