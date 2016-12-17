Solar energy powers SADAFCO’s Riyadh distribution center

THE Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) has commenced operations of its new solar project that comes in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision for renewable energy, offering new employment opportunities and creating economic diversification.

“The SR2 million solar power project at our Riyadh Regional Distribution Center (RDC) is utilizing a photovoltaic (PV)-diesel hybrid system that can deliver up to 40 percent of the facility’s daytime energy requirements,” said Wout Matthijs, CEO of SADAFCO during a media tour of the facility.

“We are excited that the Riyadh RDC Solar Project is operational as it is a huge step toward becoming more sustainable,” stated Matthijs. “We are looking forward to find new ways to become more efficient and apply this experience to other areas in which SADAFCO operates. This is not just about powering our business, but reducing our operation’s carbon footprint in a way that is socially responsible.”

Covering a surface area of about 1,600 sq. meters, over 2,000 solar cells have been installed atop the carport structures in the parking area offering the additional benefit of sunshade for cars. The project will operate high performance thin film photovoltaic modules from US-headquartered First Solar, Inc. These modules deliver more energy than conventional crystalline silicon panels, in the hot, humid and dusty conditions experienced in the greater part of Saudi Arabia. The hybrid system will not only result in cost savings from reduced diesel consumption on the generators necessary for an off-the-grid facility, but will decrease pollution as well.

“Furthermore, SADAFCO will utilize the most eco-efficient solar technology as it generates 226KW of power from the sun and combines it with the output of existing diesel generators,” added Matthijs. “While the solar project currently only affects SADAFCO’s Riyadh RDC, it will provide the company with a framework and key insights on the possibilities of a wider implementation across some of its other locations, where relevant.”

Speaking about the recent financial results, he announced that SADAFCO realized a SR47 million (41.8 percent) increase in net profits during the six-month period ending on Sept. 30, 2016, compared to the same period last year, reaching SR159 million.”

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region. The company’s product portfolio comprises a wide range of items across several categories.

Established in 1976, SADAFCO has risen to become a leading dairy and foodstuff manufacturer, importer, distributor and marketer in Saudi Arabia and has established a strong reputation and loyal following in the food and beverage industry across the GCC region. —SG