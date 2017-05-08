Twin shows in Riyadh to tackle issues besetting energy, cooling system

RIYADH — With an extensive Gulf and International participation, the Saudi Elenex and Saudi Aircon Exhibitions will kick off on May 14-16, 2017 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Riyadh Exhibitions Co. Ltd, the organizing company, announced that it is looking on the twentieth edition to attract more than 5,000 experts, which is held under the diamond sponsorship of Saudi Electricity company and the participation of 120 specialized companies from 12 countries.

Khalid Alamdar, director of sales and marketing at Riyadh Exhibitions Company, said: “The exhibition will showcase the latest technical products, scientific applications in the electricity sector, in addition to solar energy, lighting, air conditioning and cooling.”

The diversified platform will be able to overcome the challenges facing the sector, by offering solutions that will upgrade the level of performance and services related to it. The exhibition will also highlight the solutions to rationalize energy consumption and will be able to meet the increasing consumer growth in the Saudi and GCC energy sectors.

Khalid Alamdar praised the significant and increased participation of more industry leaders, technical experts, professionals and decision makers who will be attending to witness the revealing of the latest technology products in the electricity industry. The 7797 square meters’ indoor exhibition area has been assigned to host the industry related companies that will showcase the latest technologies, products and services to a very specialized audience.

The exhibition also facilitates knowledge transfers, explores the various business opportunities this industry has to offer and opens new investment channels, thus supporting the participating companies in expanding their business and signing off new deals.

Alamdar added that Riyadh Exhibitions Company is keen to support local industries and investments through the various exhibitions and events it organizes throughout the year, not to forget its strategic partnership with private and governmental entities. — SG