US an attractive destination for Saudi investors

By Christopher Henzel

Chargé d’Affaires at the

US Embassy in Riyadh

THE United States is the world’s premier destination for foreign investment. We at the American Embassy in Saudi Arabia invite Saudi business leaders interested in investing in the US to participate in this year’s SelectUSA Summit in Washington, D.C starting on June 18. SelectUSA not only opens opportunities for individual investors; it will also strengthen the enduring economic ties between the United States and the Kingdom. These ties support a decades-long relationship that enables our close and mutually beneficial cooperation to flourish across security, commerce, education, energy, and many other sectors.

Investors today seek a rewarding return with manageable and predictable risks. International investors continue to turn to the US because of well-developed investment laws and institutions, access to huge internal and external markets, US global brand appeal, scientific and technological innovation, diverse investment opportunities, and incentives across an array of economic sectors and regions. The United States Department of Commerce has organized the SelectUSA Summit each year since 2013, giving international and domestic investors a forum at which they can connect with promising investment opportunities in the United States.

This year’s Summit, themed “Grow with Us,” will focus on the strategic and practical advantages of investing in America’s deep and diverse scientific knowledge, innovation, and opportunity platforms. The Summit will also offer an Investment Academy at which first-time investors can gain insights into the investment environment, including the tools and resources for an effective strategy.

President Trump and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross plan to address the Summit. High-profile CEOs, industry and business leaders, and entrepreneurs will share their insights on opportunities now and on the horizon. Participants will obtain first-hand perspectives on investment trends from top-level executives, industry experts, and government officials. In addition, the Summit will facilitate carefully curated meetings between potential investors and state economic development representatives to explore mutual opportunities.

Last year’s Summit brought together 2,500 participants from over 70 international markets and 52 US states and territories. Attendees networked with top executives and senior federal and state officials, and used a matchmaking system to conduct over 4,000 business meetings. Their feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Fifteen Saudi business leaders and firms participated at the Summit last year. Building on this success, the US Embassy is currently organizing a delegation of potential Saudi investors to participate in the 2017 SelectUSA Summit.

We hope to see you at the SelectUSA Summit. You can find more information by visiting www.SelectUSASummit.US or by contacting the US Commercial Service Section at the US Embassy in Riyadh, or at our Consulates General in Jeddah or Dhahran: https://sa.usembassy.gov/business/us-commercial-service/.