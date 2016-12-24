Hyundai IONIQ logs top marks

HYUNDAI Motor Company’s game-changing IONIQ eco-car is setting new standards in its segment as it arrives in markets around the world, recognized for segment-leading fuel economy, the highest levels of safety, and superior design.

The IONIQ is Hyundai’s first dedicated platform for alternative energy drivetrains. Launched globally last summer, it is also the world’s first car to offer customers the flexibility to choose from three of the most established electrified drivetrains: hybrid, plug-in or fully electric. Tests in the United States have proved the flexible approach is delivering best-in-class results, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rating electric and hybrid versions ahead of their key rivals for fuel efficiency.

The EPA measured the IONIQ Electric as achieving 136 MPGe – higher than BMW i3’s 124MPGe, GM Chevrolet Volt EV’s 119MPGe and Spark EV’s 119MPGe, Volkswagen e-Golf’s 116MPGe, and Tesla Model S 60D’s 104MPGe. MPGe, or miles per gallon equivalent, is the US standard for plug-in electric cars’ efficiency, measuring how far the vehicle can travel for a recharging cost equivalent to one gallon of petrol. The IONIQ Electric’s result is equivalent to about 1.7 liters per 100 km. The EPA estimated the yearly fuel cost of the IONIQ Electric at $500, the lowest among competing vehicles.

The EPA also rated the Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid Blue, which is specially prepared for the lowest possible energy use, as the most economical hybrid vehicle in the market. The Hyundai achieved a combined city / highway fuel economy figure of 58 MPG, or around 4.1 liters per 100 km, compared with 56 MPG for the equivalent Toyota Prius.

The Hyundai IONIQ’s leading fuel economy is matched by high standards of safety, with the range achieving the highest-possible five-star safety rating in the independent Euro NCAP vehicle safety assessment program.

In the test the IONIQ achieved top marks across all four categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian and Safety Assist, proving it is one of the safest cars in its segment. The IONIQ features a long list of standard active safety features on all versions including Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Smart Cruise Control.

The body is engineered for maximum passive safety. Featuring 53 per cent advanced high strength steel, the chassis benefits from superior rigidity for responsive handling and is extremely safe, with high impact energy absorption and minimized distortion in order to protect passengers in the event of a collision. Body structure improvements, complemented by a high-strength fibre-reinforced rear bumper, make the entire IONIQ line-up strong and durable. A total of seven airbags are positioned around the interior of the IONIQ, including a knee airbag for the driver – another factor that was central to the positive Euro NCAP test result.

Attractive design is an important element in the Hyundai IONIQ’s mission to expand the appeal of sustainable transport. In 2016 the model won the USA-based GOOD DESIGN Award for the second year in a row, having already won the award in 2015 based on pre-production versions.

The annual awards program has been developed by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design in recognition of the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs from around the world. Among the thousands of world-leading industrial and graphic design firms and manufacturers being evaluated, Hyundai Motor stood out for its product, highlighting the competitiveness of the brand’s design strategy and output.

The two back-to-back GOOD DESIGN Awards are in addition to the Hyundai IONIQ achieving acclaim in the Red Dot Design Awards in Germany in March. The Red Dot jury noted the IONIQ’s refined, sophisticated form, with clean lines and surfaces enhancing its coupe-like silhouette.

“Hyundai is honored to receive these awards, which recognize our commitment to meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly cars. As markets worldwide look to reduce their carbon footprint, the automotive industry plays an integral role in that effort. It is both a duty and a privilege to be part of this remarkable industry transformation,” said Mike Song, Hyundai’s Head of Operations for Africa and the Middle East. “The IONIQ is an innovative concept in the market for green motoring, with these latest awards bringing further global recognition to Hyundai’s forward-looking design philosophy.” — SG