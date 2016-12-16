Benefits of Black Seeds

By Samia Rafi



When ancient Egyptian kings, European queens, and modern scientists come together on an issue, it’s probably worth looking into. Although today we have more access to information than ever before, we still have a lot to learn from history.

From Hippocrates and Cleopatra, to King Tut and the civilizations that followed, a strange commonality they shared was the value they placed on a certain herb.

That herb is no other than black seeds also known as kalonji in Urdu, or habbah sawdah in the Arabic language.

As the saying goes “Tiny yet mighty,” these black seeds bring truth to this saying.

The health benefits that black seeds provide are many, and I will list a few.



1. Immunity: black seeds, also known as nigella seeds are touted as an ‘immunity enhancer’ and helps in treatment of conditions related to suppressed immunity, such as AIDS.



2. Brain: research has found that nigella seeds not only help improve memory and retention of information.



3. Hair: oil made from crushed black seeds can be very useful in hair growth stimulation by strengthening the hair follicles which result in strong hair roots.



4. An emmenagogue and galactagogue; black seeds taken by nursing women increases the production of breast milk.



5. A diuretic: it increases urine flow by ridding the body of excess water.



6. A carminative: it rids the body of gas from the intestines, helping to relieve of excess gas, abdominal cramps, and bloating.



7. A stimulant: it increases the flow of adrenaline, which means it can improve stamina and increase energy levels.

8. A vermifuge: it expels worms.

Above, only a few benefits have been mentioned, yet black seeds offer a treasure of health benefits.



Black seeds were even recommended by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is a prophetic herb.

Abu Hurayrah, the Prophet’s close companion, narrated that the Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “Use this black seed regularly, because it is a cure for every disease, except death.” [Muslim]

Muslims have been using the black seed and promoting its use for hundreds of years. Recent research has shown its health giving properties. The black seed has also been in use worldwide for over 3000 years.