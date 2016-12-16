Benefits of Black Seeds

By Samia Rafi
When ancient Egyptian kings, European queens, and modern scientists come together on an issue, it’s probably worth looking into. Although today we have more access to information than ever before, we still have a lot to learn from history.
From Hippocrates and Cleopatra, to King Tut and the civilizations that followed, a strange commonality they shared was the value they placed on a certain herb.
That herb is no other than black seeds also known as kalonji in Urdu, or habbah sawdah in the Arabic language.
As the saying goes “Tiny yet mighty,” these black seeds bring truth to this saying.
The health benefits that black seeds provide are many, and I will list a few.
1. Immunity: black seeds, also known as nigella seeds are touted as an ‘immunity enhancer’ and helps in treatment of conditions related to suppressed immunity, such as AIDS.
2. Brain: research has found that nigella seeds not only help improve memory and retention of information.
3. Hair: oil made from crushed black seeds can be very useful in hair growth stimulation by strengthening the hair follicles which result in strong hair roots.
4. An emmenagogue and galactagogue; black seeds taken by nursing women increases the production of breast milk.
5. A diuretic: it increases urine flow by ridding the body of excess water.
6. A carminative: it rids the body of gas from the intestines, helping to relieve of excess gas, abdominal cramps, and bloating.
7. A stimulant: it increases the flow of adrenaline, which means it can improve stamina and increase energy levels.
8. A vermifuge: it expels worms.
Above, only a few benefits have been mentioned, yet black seeds offer a treasure of health benefits.
Black seeds were even recommended by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is a prophetic herb.
Abu Hurayrah, the Prophet’s close companion, narrated that the Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “Use this black seed regularly, because it is a cure for every disease, except death.” [Muslim]
Muslims have been using the black seed and promoting its use for hundreds of years. Recent research has shown its health giving properties. The black seed has also been in use worldwide for over 3000 years.
how to use black seed boiling or soaking or grinding . i bought it but have no idea how to use it.
You can use with water without any modification and more effective if use early morning before breakfast
Assalamualaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu
I had a severe allergy problem back in my child hood days, however when I heard of the above mentioned hadith, I attempted to implement on it, thereby taking a teaspoon of honey sprinkled with the black seeds just as they are, early in the morning
And now Alhamdulillah Allahumma barik Lee, my allergy has truly improved by leaps and bounds
So, Mr Preski, in response to your query, I would suggest that you consume them just as they are with honey or you could grind them and then have them with honey
What plant is the seed from and how is it used? Thank you.
It is black cummin seed. The botanical name is NIGELLA SATIVA.The pic’ looks more like coffee!!!
Black Seed, or black cumin, haba baraka, are all cures. And very quick. If you buy the seed that has already been processed then no need to heat. But if you buy the original seeds and they are hot to the taste put in a large frying pan on very low heat and stir frequently. Keep tasting to see if you are getting a bland taste. WHen they are finally ready and be careful not to burn put the seeds in a blender and blend to a fine powder. Now take the powder and put in vegetarian caps or mix one t. of powder with 1 t. of honey or just take.
The correct way and prophetic way to eat black seeds is to put 1 t. of black seed ground in your right palm and add 1 t. of raw honey and mix with your finger and lick it up with your tongue, do this twice a day. Most people want a “Quickie” so we take a jar and fill it half way up with ground black seeds and add the rest in honey and mix. Take 2 t. in the morning and 2 in the evening.
If you have cancer you must take a great deal more.
The prophetic way was to take seeds not the oils and I must emphasize that point. As thousands of sites speak of the benefits of the oils I choose the raw seeds alone and process them myself as then I know exactly what I have. I am sorry but there are so many liars out there, who knows what is in the oils.
The correct dosage for blacks seed is 1 t. of seeds twice a day. If mixed with honey, 2 t. twice a day.
The oil is 1 t. a day one hour before a meal mixed in with honey or juice.
****Never buy from a site which states this is black caraway, as I have posted a thread emphasizing these are two different plants. We must take the original Nigella Sativa****
Scientist have also discovered that black seeds cures all forms of cancer.
We, Bangladeshi, use these black seeds in a smashed way and have it by mixing with boiled rice, sometimes directly masticate though somewhat bitter. It’s oil also can be used in may ways. Also as a substitute of cumin.
In Somalia Black seed oil is used most oftenly in tea. We are adding it to the tea and drink it. We also apply the oil on our body before we sleep. It is really an amazing seed!!.
Comment:How can black seed cure stroke
The Prophet SAWS said it is cure for everything other than death !!!
Refer Prophetic Medicine by Imam IBN Qayyim ( Rahimahullah)
Black Seed Urdu( Kalwangi or Siyah Dana) you can use it before the breakfast with Apple for piles and Gas.you must take it with some other food.
Salam..how do we know it’s raw or processed black seed? Thanks jazakallah.
Can black seed oil reverse nerve damage?