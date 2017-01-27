Etiquettes of the Grand Mosque

By Maha Bint Nayeem

Visiting Masjid Al Haram in Makkah is a golden opportunity in the lives of every Muslim. Every Muslim yearns to visit the Grand Masjid of Makkah Al Mukarramah. However, while visiting the Masjid Al Haram, one must follow the proper etiquettes in order to maintain its decorum and sanctity of the place.

There are etiquettes to be followed, no matter which mosque one enters upon. However, the supremacy of the Grand Mosque in Makkah naturally makes it a priority.

1) Maintaining purity within ourselves

Demonstrate your eagerness by wearing neat and clean clothes while visiting the masjid. Ensure that your body and clothes are clean and pure. If you have eaten garlic or onions, do not go to the mosque, until the odour from your mouth has vanished.

Jaabir Ibn ‘Abdullaah (may Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “He who has eaten garlic or onion should keep away from us or our mosques. Whoever eats garlic or onions should stay away from us” – or he said: “from our mosque” – “and he should remain at his home.” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim]

The aforementioned Hadith shows that a person who has eaten garlic or onion (or anything similar to that) should stay away lest it cause discomfort to the fellow believers (and angels) who have come to worship, due to its pungent smell.

2) To enter with the right foot and recite the supplication of entering the mosque

How many of us have memorized the supplication for entering the masjid? If you have not yet, then it is high time to commit the supplication to memory.

It is highly recommended when entering Al-Masjid Al-Haraam, like other mosques, to say the following beautiful supplication: “I seek refuge with Allah, the Most Great, and with His bounteous Countenance and eternal Power from satan the expelled (from the mercy of Allah). All perfect praise be to Allah. O Allah, send blessings and peace upon Muhammad and upon his family. O Allah, forgive my sins and open the gates of Your mercy before me.”

Then, one should say, “In the Name of Allah,” and proceed with the right foot to enter the masjid. In this way we not only follow the way of our beloved Messenger (peace be upon him), but we also gain rewards from Allah (glory be to Him).

3) The prayer of salutations to the Masjid (tahiyyatul masjid)

Another imperative etiquette is performing the two rakah as the tahiyyatul masjid. This is evident from the following Hadith.

Abu Qatadah reports that the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) said, “When one of you comes to the mosque, he should pray two rak’at before he sits.” [Fiqh Us Sunnah, Volume 2, Page 70]

This prayer is established to observe the sanctity and greatness of the house of Allah (glory be to Him). One should not forget to pray the tahiyyatul masjid, as it is highly recommended.

4) Spend time in the remembrance of Allah

While you are in the Grand Masjid or any other masjid, take the utmost advantage of the holy place and remember Allah with much remembrance. Rather than talking with whoever is next to you, keep busy in mentioning Allah’s name and praising Him and seeking forgiveness.

“O you who believe! Remember Allah with much remembrance, and glorify Him morning and evening.” (Chapter 33, verse 41)

5) Recite the supplication for leaving the masjid

When exiting the mosque, step out with the left foot and recite the following supplication:

“I exit in the Name of Allah. O’ Allah! Send Your prayers upon Muhammad and the progeny of Muhammad and forgive my sins and open the doors of Your grace (to me).”

Our Beloved Messenger (peace and blessings of Allah upon him) said, “The markets are the worst places and the masajid are the best places on Earth.” (Ibn Majah 1/257)

The markets makes one forget Allah and occupies the heart in attaining worldly things through trade and shopping. Hence, they are the worst places on earth. The masajid are the best places since they detach us from the world and its affairs, and bring us closer to Allah.

In conclusion, whenever a person visits a mosque, they should observe the etiquettes listed above, as this will be a means of increasing their good deeds and earning the favour of Allah.