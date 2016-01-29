Amal Al-Sibai

We all have a powerful tool in our hands to help us get through the difficult times, to find relief after suffering, and to attain what we strongly desire; and that tool is duaa.

Making duaa is turning to Allah with complete trust that Allah hears our prayers; it is supplicating with sincerity, an earnest desire, and reliance on Allah. Your duaa will be answered, as long as it is coupled with action, but also patience. You do your part. You study hard for that exam, then you wake up after midnight and you make sincere duaa to Allah, and rest assured that you will score an excellent grade on that exam!

Muslims are encouraged to constantly make duaa to Allah. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) placed so much importance on supplication that he said, “Duaa is the essence of ibadah (worship).” (Reported in At-Tirmidhi and Ahmad)

Duaa is actually a form of worship.

The following verse in the Holy Qur’an is a reminder from our Lord that we should constantly turn to Allah, to make duaa.

{And when My slaves ask you (O Muhammad ) concerning Me, then (answer them), I am indeed near (to them by My Knowledge). I respond to the invocations of the supplicant when he calls on Me (without any mediator or intercessor). So let them obey Me and believe in Me, so that they may be led aright.} (Chapter 2, verse 186)

Many of us have neglected this form of worship. Others may become hasty and impatient when their duaa is not answered immediately.

Have you experienced times in your life when you feel stuck, when you feel that your duaa has not been answered? You must persist and you must never underestimate the power of duaa.

Maybe your duaa will be answered at a later time, maybe Allah has chosen something better for you than what you asked for. Sometimes, Allah withholds what you want, and instead saves the rewards for you in the Hereafter.

There are certain blessed times of the day, special times of the week and the year, and there are also sacred places that can multiply the power of your duaa ten-fold. Make sure you know these special times, and seize the opportunity to ask Allah for what you want because these are times of acceptance.

The last third of the night. This is like the golden time of the day to ask Allah for forgiveness, Paradise, and whatever it is you need in this world. In an authentic Hadith which has been reported in several books, including Sahih Al-Bukhari, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “Our Lord (glorified and exalted be He) descends each night to the earth’s sky when there remains the final third of the night, and He says: ‘Who is saying a prayer to Me that I may answer it? Who is asking something of Me that I may give it him? Who is asking forgiveness of Me that I may forgive him?’” Prayers made late at night, while others are either asleep or busy with worldly distractions like watching TV, are accepted by Allah.

When hearing the call to prayer. The time between the call to prayer and the commencement of the prayer is a blessed time. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “A supplication made between adhan and iqama is not rejected.” (Reported in Ahmad, Abu Dawud, At-Tirmidhi)

A special time on Fridays. Friday is a special day in the life of a Muslim, and in it there is a blessed time when duaa is answered. The Prophet (peace be upon him) mentioned that every Friday there is a period of time when believers can make duaa, and their duaa will be granted. Some scholars have said that it is the time from the beginning of the Friday sermon until the end of the Friday prayer; others have said that it is between Asr (afternoon) prayer and Maghreb (sunset) prayer.

In prostration (sujood). As you kneel in prayer, head on the ground, praise your Lord and ask for the good of this world and the next. It is the nearest that a worshiper can come to Allah, so make duaa fervently and your supplication will be answered.

In the last part of your obligatory prayer. When sitting down, just before ending your prayer, do not forget to make duaa.

During rainfall. As the sky pours, let your tears pour and make duaa. The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) said, “Two will not be rejected, supplication when the adhan (call to prayer) is being called, and at the time of rain.”

When hearing the crowing of a rooster. This Hadith of the Prophet (peace be upon him) is authentic: “When you hear the crowing of a rooster, ask Allah of His bounty, for it has seen an angel.” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

When drinking zamzam water. The supplication you make when drinking zamzam will be accepted. It is recommended that you make this supplication when drinking zamzam, “O Allah, I seek beneficial knowledge, wide sustenance, and cure from all ailments.”

Ramadan. The month of fasting is also the month of forgiveness, mercy, and protection from the Hellfire. Muslims during Ramadan should be in a constant state of worship, duaa, prayer, giving, serving others, and recitation of the Holy Quran.

The Night of Decree, Laylatul Qadr. This night is the greatest night of the year. Allah has said about it, {The night of Al-Qadr (Decree) is better than a thousand months.}(Chapter 97, verse 3). On this night, Allah gives to those who ask Him, bounties of rewards, forgiveness, mercy, and acceptance of their duaa. It is one of the odd nights of the last ten nights of Ramadan.

The day of Arafat. Whether you are performing the pilgrimage or are at home, do not let the day of Arafat go by without making supplication. From the noon prayer (Dhuhr) until sunset (Maghreb), dedicate your time to seeking forgiveness from Allah, making duaa, and asking for the highest rank in Paradise. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “The best supplication is the supplication on the day of Arafat.” (Reported in At-Tirmidhi)

During travel. The traveler’s supplication will be answered by Allah.

When the fasting believer breaks his/her fast. The duaa you make at the moment you break your fast when hearing the call of Maghreb prayer will be accepted by Allah.

Duaa of the one who has been oppressed and unjustly treated. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said to his companions, “Fear the prayer of the one who has been wronged, for there is no barrier between it and Allah.” (Al-Bukhari)

At a gathering for the purpose of remembering Allah. If you attend a halaqah or a lecture to gain knowledge about Islam, or a study session of the Holy Qur’an, the duaa that the student or the lecturer make will be accepted by Allah. This beautiful Hadith shows some of the benefits of attending such learning circles. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “If a group of people sit together remembering Allah, the angels will circle them, mercy will shroud them, peace will descend onto them and Allah will remember them among those with Him.” (Muslim)If you have not already been calling upon Allah in duaa, try it because it works!

I would love to hear of short stories from the lives of our readers when they sincerely made duaa to Allah, and their duaa was accepted. Please post them in the comments box.

And in our next article, we will cover the etiquettes to keep in mind when making duaa to Allah.