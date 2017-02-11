A Guide For Saudi Fashionistas

Biggest International Fashion Trends 1 of 6

By Mariam Nihal

The 80’s are back with a bang and setting all the trends. If you are ready to embrace the biggest fashion trends of 2017, then follow our guide and get ready for a shopping spree. The sale season is almost over but don’t miss the last minute deals out there. Take note of the latest collaborations and developing trends worldwide.

Athleisure

Sports luxe is here to stay. It works beautifully with all the trends including deconstructed pieces and one-shoulder tops. Not only is this a celebrity favorite but athleisure ruled the runway during men’s fashion week and women’s’ too. Many American and British brands have gained significant fame recently because of celebrities donning their street-wear brands.

The Logo T-shirt

You’ve seen it and probably wanted it. A saleswoman at Bloomingdales in Dubai said women come around on a daily basis looking for the sold-out Gucci logo t-shirts. But whether you approve or not, the logo and slogan tee, is here to stay. Most big brands are into it and selling out fast.

Supreme x LV Collection

This year is all about collaborations. Street-wear meets high-end fashion. David Beckham is wearing it and all the cool kids want it. But don’t worry this upscale collection will have you re-think the whole thing. For starters the Supreme x Louis Vuitton trunk will cost $68500. So the prices are definitely not what you would expect as a Supreme consumer, but nonetheless the collaboration is a great achievement for the brand.

Bourgeois Trends Where More Is Less

It is all about the grand scale of things. Over-sized sleeves, oversized shirts, ruffles and off-the-shoulder trend are still going strong. The trend was spotted at Alexander McQueen, Prada, Alexander Wang, Rag & Bone and reasonably priced versions are available at retail stores Zara and Topshop too.

Metallics and Disco

That’s right. From loafers, bags to your outfit- metallics are the rage. Definitely for a night out, this crowd pleaser will definitely get you the attention you are looking for. Think 80s and the drama. You finally have an excuse to rock it like they did. Use bold colors as a statement piece with disco leggings.

Fashion Functionality

These pieces work well for those who like to be on top of their game especially while at work- where they spend most of their time. Designers like Vetements, Stella McCartney, among others, showcased workwear inspired pieces that take comfort and utility into account.

Stripes For Success

Think bold, full-on stripes. Balmain trademarks this look with superstars and super models. You can even spot them at brands by Victoria Beckham and Sonia Rykiel. Check out Net-A-Porter for a variety of other brands doing the same.

Wallpaper Graphics

You may hate it but Dolce & Gabbana is in love with this trend for spring. D&G is all about head-to-toe florals, wallpaper prints and their modest designs are a huge hit in the Middle East.