A healthy start to 2017 1 of 7

By Mariam Nihal

Let bygones be bygones. Time for a fresh start and a new year resolution. Let’s be realistic we aren’t saying it’s time for a ‘new you’ but just a better version. Take time out for yourself, focus on being happy and that will affect everything you do and everyone around you.

If you’re ready for a new journey, we’ll help you plan it.

Being healthy isn’t just about being physically fit. It’s also about mental and spiritual health. Make sure you pay attention to what your body really needs.

If you have been slacking off, make sure you join the gym or create a possible and practical way to keep yourself physically active. At least 30 minutes a day. Eat healthy, jog, run or work out. We have sought out fun ideas and easy routines you can add to your day, perhaps start your day with so you can later focus on work, family, emotional and lifestyle matters.

But don’t forget to give yourself a break. Take some time off, even if it’s for a few hours a day. Read, travel, swim, catch up with friends, clear your head- whatever works for you. But make sure it helps and nurtures you.

There are various apps that can help you with this.

1. Daily Burn- Burn calories and have fun with Daily Burn video workouts just 30 minutes each.

2. Seven- stick with what works. It’s quick and won’t even require you moving from your house. Go ahead and give yourself a seven minutes workout that can really boost your metabolism, mood and kickstart your day. No excuses.

3. FitWell- track your progress and fitness. This comes as your personal trainer and helps you workout areas you deem necessary and can help you track your progress. It even gives you nutritional advice.

4. Calorie Counter and Diet Tracker by Fitness Pal helps you keep a track of what you are eating. Not only will it help you realize what’s missing but also expose nutritional facts you didn’t know before. Scan the barcode on the wrapper and see the damage. Next time you want to grab that candy bar, you will definitely think twice.

5. Optimism- helps you understand what is draining your mental health and in developing or monitoring a better mental health strategy using the app.

6. Wattpad- no matter what you’re interested in, you will find it here. Wattpad offers free stories and books written by published and aspiring authors, writers and creators.

7. Yummly- last but not least let’s not forget what we love most- food. No one likes boring food and yet most don’t know healthy food doesn’t have to be. Yummly teaches you how to make what you love in a healthy way. It gives you nutritional knowledge and helps you with recipes and techniques using tutorial videos to make your favorite food items.