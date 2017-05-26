Islam growing faster than any other religion

By Amal Al-Sibai

According to a recent BBC News report, Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world. If trends continue, Islam will overtake Christianity by 2070, becoming the world’s largest religion, as stated by research published by the US-based Pew Research Center.

In 2010, Indonesia had the largest Muslim population in the world, with 205 million Muslims.

It is estimated that by 2050, India will have the largest Muslim population in the world, reaching 311 million Muslim.

The Christian population in the United Kingdom and France will drop below 50%, and 10% of the people in Europe are forecast to be Muslim in 2050.

In the US, 1 in 50 people are expected to be Muslim by 2050.