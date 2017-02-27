Winners in main Oscars categories

HOLLYWOOD, US — Here are the winners in key categories for the 89th Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood:

Best picture: “Moonlight”

Best director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Best actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Best original screenplay: “Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

Best adapted screenplay: “Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best foreign language film: “The Salesman” (Iran)

Best animated feature: “Zootopia”

Best documentary feature: “OJ: Made in America”

Best cinematography: “La La Land” – Linus Sandgren

Best original score: “La La Land” – Justin Hurwitz

Best original song: “City of Stars” from “La La Land”

Best visual effects: “The Jungle Book”

Number of Oscars by film, for those with two or more

“La La Land” – 6

“Moonlight” – 3

“Manchester by the Sea – 2

“Hacksaw Ridge” – 2