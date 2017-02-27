Winners in main Oscars categories

(L-R) Actors Mahershala Ali, winner of Best Supporting Actor for 'Moonlight,' Emma Stone, winner of Best Actress for 'La La Land,' Viola Davis, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Fences,' and Casey Affleck, winner of Best Actor for 'Manchester by the Sea,' pose in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. — AFP

HOLLYWOOD, US — Here are the winners in key categories for the 89th Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood:

Best picture: “Moonlight”

Best director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Best actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Best original screenplay: “Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

Best adapted screenplay: “Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best foreign language film: “The Salesman” (Iran)

Best animated feature: “Zootopia”

Best documentary feature: “OJ: Made in America”

Best cinematography: “La La Land” – Linus Sandgren

Best original score: “La La Land” – Justin Hurwitz

Best original song: “City of Stars” from “La La Land”

Best visual effects: “The Jungle Book”

Number of Oscars by film, for those with two or more

“La La Land” – 6

“Moonlight” – 3

“Manchester by the Sea – 2

“Hacksaw Ridge” – 2

