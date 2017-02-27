Winners in main Oscars categories

HOLLYWOOD, US — Here are the winners in key categories for the 89th Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood:
Best picture: “Moonlight”
Best director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Best actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Best actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”
Best original screenplay: “Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan
Best adapted screenplay: “Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney
Best foreign language film: “The Salesman” (Iran)
Best animated feature: “Zootopia”
Best documentary feature: “OJ: Made in America”
Best cinematography: “La La Land” – Linus Sandgren
Best original score: “La La Land” – Justin Hurwitz
Best original song: “City of Stars” from “La La Land”
Best visual effects: “The Jungle Book”
Number of Oscars by film, for those with two or more
“La La Land” – 6
“Moonlight” – 3
“Manchester by the Sea – 2
“Hacksaw Ridge” – 2