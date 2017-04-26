An affordable green card for expatriates

By Dr. Ali Al-Ghamdi
I have had several queries from expatriate friends of different nationalities, seeking clarification about the proposed Saudi green card. Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, earlier announced the government’s plan to introduce a green card system with several benefits. Most queries were about the details of such a system, including the conditions, requirements and cost involved in obtaining a card. Expatriates also wanted to know when this system was going to be introduced in the Kingdom.
Unfortunately, I am not in a position to give a definite and clear-cut answer to any of these questions, as the matter is still being studied by the concerned authorities, such the ministries of interior, finance, labor, commerce, economy and planning, as well as the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. After completion of these studies, the topic will be referred to the Shoura Council to be studied by its committees. This will be followed by deliberations in regular sessions of the Shoura in which all members can take part and articulate their viewpoints and opinions. Upon the Shoura Council’s adoption of a draft bill, it will be referred to the Council of Ministers for approval and implementation.
Since the announcement about the intention to introduce a green card system that would allow expatriates to reside in the Kingdom permanently in a similar manner to green card holders in the United States, the reaction from the Saudi public has been mixed. There have been supporters and opponents of this proposal and their viewpoints have been aired on social media websites. Some have welcomed the idea and have indicated that it would bring about many social, economic and security benefits to the nation in terms of the payment of Zakat and taxes by expatriates that are hitherto collected only from Saudis. Moreover, it would be instrumental in reducing the volume of foreign remittances.
Green card holders would be allowed to engage in any businesses and commercial activities as well as to own property as in the case of Saudi citizens. The only difference would be citizenship, as expatriates would continue to keep their own nationality. Only those expatriates who fulfill the strict terms and conditions under the special citizenship law would be given Saudi citizenship. The green card would abolish the controversial sponsorship law, which continues to remain an object of criticism by international human rights organizations. This system has also come under criticism by local human rights activists and some writers. The green card system would eliminate the phenomenon of tasattur, the illegal practice by which Saudis permit expatriates to manage businesses in their names for a share in the profits. Tasattur has spread across the country and all attempts to eliminate it have ended in failure.
As for those who oppose the green card idea, they tend to repeat the same arguments without understanding whether there is any basis for such arguments. These arguments include the allegation that “foreigners are eating up and depleting our resources and deprive our children of jobs”. They make such allegations without any substantial evidence or logic.
What bothers me the most is that all those who support granting a green card to expatriates look at the subject simply from a materialistic point of view, claiming that it would pump as much as SR18 billion per year into the state treasury. Of course, there is no doubt that the material aspect is important, but it is not supposed to be everything. The proposed fee for the green card is SR14,000 per annum. This is, I think, a high amount, especially in the case of those expatriates who have spent a long period of time in the Kingdom and who wish to continue living in the Kingdom owing to religious, emotional and social reasons. Many of these expatriates would not be able to afford such as large amount. This fee can be collected from those expatriates who can afford it, in addition to those who are involved in business and commercial activities.
I previously wrote an article in this newspaper, asking Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, to look into the case of those expatriates who have served the Kingdom for a long period of time – sometimes more than 30 years – but who are no longer able to work. However, these expatriates want to stay in the Kingdom or make frequent visits to the Kingdom owing to religious or sentimental reasons. My request to the Crown Prince in the article was to take a favorable view of such demands by issuing permanent residency permits for these expatriates to live here or to visit the Kingdom at frequent intervals as a token of recognition of the services rendered by them to the nation.
Some of these expatriates came to the Kingdom while they were in the prime of their youth, but are now elderly and unable to continue their work as they did in the past. However, they still cherish a desire to stay in the Kingdom or at least to make frequent visits between their homeland and the Kingdom. A green card would certainly be a solution for them, but the fee should be one that they can afford.
Dr. Ali Al-Ghamdi is a former Saudi diplomat who specializes in Southeast Asian affairs. He can be reached at algham@hotmail.com
Although this article is written withe right intent and is very objective, the reality is that the proposed green card is simply a premium muqeem card.
Ideally, the green card should be free and given to those who have fulfilled a strict vetting process. This would be similar to other countries on the world. Also, it should be something that is granted in a set period of time otherwise it risks to lose its attraction.
The high fee and lack of clarity as to whom it will be granted will only cause people to wonder on its benefit. Lets be honest, why would someone pay such a huge fee with no objective end in sight such as being granted a citizenship within a preset time frame and conditions? This will only be viewed as opportunistic program in an attempt to exploit expats and there would be few takers.
It is really a great step by the Kingdom’s leadership….
I think it is better to wait for the details to come. I don’t know why are people so anxious for the green card whose details are still to appear?
Well said and it is a reality. One after spending over 35 years working in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it is very natural emotionally attached to streets of the city and people where he lives and at the same time lost touch to country of origin. It would be great if this would have happen in the life of an expatriate work.
It is great step by King Salman to give privilege to expatriates who contributed towards building infra Structure of Saudi Arabia. With the green card expatriates will have more loyalty to this country and participate in country’s economy and to be a part of Vision 2030. Thanks Dr. Ali Ghamdi for bringing details of this card.
thanks you very much Mr.ghamdi.I agree with you 100%.
the person who spent golden period of his life now after 35 years he is unable to earn money to pay such heavy fee of green card or resident permit to continue his stay in kingdom as his desire to be buried in Holy Land .
specially those employee & workers who worked in the construction of Holy harmain shareefain .it is very difficult for them to leave Haram Makkah and madina permanently.
May Allah subhanahuwataala bless you.
This would be for those who can afford a fee or just for those who have been here thirty to thirty five or more years…
Thanks to the writer for supporting the proposal for implementing government’s plan to introduce a green card allowing leading expatriates to reside in the Kingdom permanently in a similar manner to green card holders in the United States.
Admirable point of view from the author of this column
You highlighted these issues on right time.ministry must think about these points
What are we talking here? Saudi Arabia is one of the richest countries in the world, but there is also racism.. It has been known to exploit laborers from developing countries such as Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, among others. These laborers are treated terribly, as they are often forced to live in sub-human conditions.. They will never allowed Green card for these expats, thats a truth..
If you have powerful skills and knowledge you can work anywhere in the world … Even at your home town… I too grown up in Saudi Arabia and very much like Saudi Arabia… Recently, got some time to visit my home town in Pakistan and believe me or not I have more than 4 business in running within 6 month.. I have barber shop, cloth shop, bookstore and cosmetic shop and all are doing great business. Money for startup came from inheritance. So moral of the story Keep working Hard and Rizq from Allah can come any where in the world.
It is my pleasure to forward my gratitude & appreciation to DR. Ali Al-Ghamdi for his humanitarian view towards the expatriates. May Allah Bless you DR.Al Ghamdi & reward you Heaven, Inshaalah…. Wishing you all the best .