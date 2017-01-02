Coming to the mosque in pajamas!

THIS week I would like to take a step back and introspect. I would like to start here by citing an example of a man who has been called to meet with the top manager of his company. Imagine the extra care that this person would take just because he is meeting with his manager. He will be at his best when it comes to appearance and behavior. This man will see to it that he is wearing the finest and most expensive clothes. He for sure will go to extreme lengths to make a good impression on his manager in order to gain a step over his colleagues and whatever advantages to boost his career.
But do you’ll notice that the same person, who groomed himself for a simple meeting with his superior, does not apply the same effort and care while going to another important place. Sadly when it comes to going to a mosque this is not the case. I would not be surprised if this person comes to the mosque in disheveled clothes or even pajamas. He will also not smell as good as he did when he went to meet his manager. On occasions, he may not be at his best behavior at the mosque and, for sure, coming to the mosque itself might be a big burden to him. Imagine the contrasting attitude and effort — the first for meeting a man and the other one for standing in front of Allah.
This example is now becoming more of a norm, as sadly, I have seen this stance on the rise. I keep noticing, every time I go to a mosque, people disrespecting the place, to the level such negative behavior can be seen on a daily basis. Muslims in general are required to be at their best in appearance when they go to the mosque. They should groom themselves in such a manner that they are clean and presentable. But more and more Muslims are coming to mosques in scurfy attire or even clothes that are dirty. Some people are even showing up to the mosque wearing shorts and pajamas. Add to this their unenthusiastic or rough behavior then you really wonder why do they make an appearance at all.
I would like to ask those who show up to the mosque wearing pajamas or unpresentable clothing, that would they dare to appear in a similar manner at work, wedding or meetings with their top managers? I don’t think so.
The noble Qur’an states in Soorat Al-A’raaf, 7:31, “Children of Adam, wear your best clothes to every mosque.” From time to time, imams advise worshipers during Friday sermons on the importance of dressing up nicely when coming to the mosque, yet these appeals always fall on deaf ears. I wish if this were the only violation committed by those going to mosques, for there are many others committed inside and around the mosque. Most of these violations are committed out of pure neglect and not disrespect.
For example there are many, after hearing the adhan, rush to the nearest mosque to pray. Most of them, in their hurry, just park their car in such a way that they become a hindrance to others. The car, invariably, blocks the entrance of the mosque, blocks another car or parked wrongly such that traffic on that road gets affected. Imagine the irony here, this man is going to pray inside knowing fully well that he has committed a violation outside. Fridays maybe are an exception to this and accepted because many people go for Juma prayers all over the city and main roads are temporarily blocked.
Then there is another source of irritation in the serene atmosphere of the mosque. We have people who come to the mosque and leave their cell phone on that has a musical tone and worst of all, they let the music play out loudly without attending to the call or closing it when the phone rings because they are too busy concentrating on the prayer or showing off to others that he is praying at a mosque.
Many arguments break out all the time between the faithful after prayer with many berating those who leave their cell phone open during prayer while some calling on them to at least mute the sound if they need their cells on. Again imams have spoken out against this shoddy habit and practice many times yet, people who go to mosque to follow the right path just keep ignoring this plea that calls for respect for the mosque’s sanctity and your neighbor’s privacy during prayers.
Another thing that is on the increase and I keep noticing all the time is that worshipers never adhere to mosque’s rules of putting their shoes at the designated place. Instead they leave their shoes in front of the entrance door thus leaving many slots in the shoe racks empty while creating an ungainly sight of cluster of shoes at the entrance. In addition, I have seen people, especially the elderly who have difficulty in walking, tip over because they stumble over a shoe left in front of the door. Why cannot we Muslims adhere to this simple rule?
It was reported that Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, said: “Whoever eats garlic, onion, then keep away from our Masjid because the angels get offended from what offends the children of Adam.”(Bukhari and Muslim). This again brings us to people who eat food, such as garlic, which leaves a stench in one’s mouth and then come to the mosque. Such careless attitude in hygiene bothers worshippers, yet it keeps happening out of neglect and not disrespect.
The other day I saw an old man criticizing youngsters who were praying next to each other after a football match wearing shirts of their favorite players with their names Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Xavi and Ibrahimovic on the shirt’s back. He was angry at the young boys not only for wearing such shirts inside the mosque but also for their shorts that was of varying lengths. This brings us to people who come to the mosque with T-shirts imprinted with English adage that they don’t understand. Some wear T-shirts with offensive words and others with gangster rapper sentences and sometimes even their pictures. I am sure this is being done out of ignorance and not disrespect.
But elders, family members and friends need to enforce the need for decorum to youngsters and each other while practicing what they preach. Mosques are places of worship that deserve respect from us. We need to respect them and protect them, especially from such violations that can be simply avoided with a little effort from all.
Many expat men work in the neighborhood, and they must ruch to the nearby mosque in their work clothing or anything they are wearing.
Some saudis were playing foot ball or at the gym and they run to the masjid in their sports attire after taking quick ablution.
If someone was resting at hime, knowing the prayer time and if he intends to join the mass prayer at the mosque, he must be well prepared and put on good clothing and perfume himself.
People in other countries put on the best clothes when they go to the church or temples ,
but Islam demands the prayers 5 times a day, do people have time to put on nice clothing 5 times to join the mass prayer?
Mr writer, people work and squueze time to pray.
Saudi citizens and arabs ( not non-Arab expats) must be punished with monetary fine or in detention for a week if they wear shorts, Ronaldo Tshirt and inappropriate clothing, because they are bad examples for non-Arabs/ muslims.
Masjid camera will easily identify those disrespectful worshippers.
a very sensitive and urgent issue. we all need to work o it.
Well written brother.Uphold the dress code of Muslim&maintain sanctity of Mosque is a must. Thanks a lot.
SALAH is when one talks to his Creator. King of Kings. It is important that he dresses properly
and perfumes himself. And on Friday one wears his best and grooms and spruces himself well.
I know many who often come and pray by my side, and others whom they will avoid at all costs.
Simple ,I have a long beard and I use attar,so in sadjah ,I smell good unlike the others,,who smell
sweat and cigarette smoke.
Well if you are working in a T shirt and jeans, have a simple THOBE or Kurtah ,which you can wear
for SALAH. If you want to please Allah. You will find a way. Almost every week I remind young men about the proper attire. Body fit pants and shirts too cannot be allowed.I am glad this matter
has been brought to the attention of everyone.. May Allah reward Mahmoud amply.
Out of 100 % there are 70% peoples wear these types of T-shirts and Most of them are Saudi citizens and Arabs.
There are few more bad things, we Muslim practice, such as spitting in front of the mosque, throw garbage of the main gate, keep our shoes facing the same direction we pray (Kaabbaa). We will not rush to the masjid at right time and then try to join the Immam in a hurry not to loose any Rakkah etc.
Particularly Fajr Maghrib 7 isha prayers worshippers should be punished who ever he is,,
Very good article dealing with a very important issue. Those who come to the mosque wearing Pajamas or sleeping thob violate the teaching of the holy Quran as the writer has narrated the verse from holy Quran where order from Almighty ALLAH to wear the best cloth when one goes to any mosque. Prophet Mohammad ( PBUH ) said those who eat onion or garlic should not come to our mosque. It Is unfortunate that many people come to the mosque with dirty thob or pajama and after eating onion and garlic and their smell is unbearable. Once I read an article where the writer of that article mentioned that while he was praying in the mosque, the man beside him was wearing a sleeping thob and after the prayer is over, he said : I invited him for a cup of tea and insisted that he should accept my invitation. Then, he said how can I come with you wearing such an improper dress. He said : I told him : you are wearing this dress while you are in front of Almighty ALLAH, who I am that you will not come with me while wearing such dress. The man felt embarrassed and he never came again to the mosque wearing the same dress.