It doesn’t cost anything to be civil

I have written several times both in English and Arabic about the lack of civility in our approach to daily life.
The list of complaints can go on and on. What makes me return to this subject is an incident that I observed yesterday in which a driver parked his car right in the middle of the road. Workmen from a company repairing the road requested him to park it 10 meters away. Their request was met with a series of unnecessary expletives. The workmen could only shake their heads in disbelief.
This reminded me of many similar incidents that I have witnessed over the years. I also used to receive letters at the newspaper complaining about the treatment meted out to workers by the companies that employed them. “Is it because we are expatriates?” enquired one writer.
My answer to him was no. Rudeness and insulting behavior are rarely selective. It’s a question of how you were brought up and the environment you live in. It does not have anything to do with position or power nor with religiosity. It stems from within.
It comes from ingrained empathy and caring for others and the desire to treat them in the same way that you would want to be treated.
I am not so naïve as to believe that we can erase this negative behavior from our society. Modern day pressures have caused many people stress that translates into a bad attitude and a cynical view of others. And, of course, it is easy to target those who are lesser privileged than us be they Saudis or expatriates.
However, we should not confront these people by shouting or arguing, but through reason and logic and a smile. In some cases, it may not work, but it might prevent a fallout which could lead to a fist fight and a broken nose!
A Saudia ticket counter agent once told me how a customer went on a rampage screaming at him and telling him, “I work for so and so; I can have you transferred you from here in a second!”
The agent said that if he had not been an employee, he would have given the man a bloody nose as his insults became personal. “But,” he said, “I kept my cool and calmed him down knowing that what he wanted was against the regulations.”
It’s good that he maintained his cool. We will never know what may have occurred if he had answered back. I would, therefore, advise against confronting these rude people who do not know how to be civil.
Just walk away. It’s not worth it …
A good reminder from the author to have civility in our approach to daily life. Thank you.
This great purpose is what Prophet Muhammad declared when he said: “I have only been sent to perfect good moral character.” [Musnad Ahmad (8595)]
The “good moral character” referred to here is comprehensive. It includes how we conduct ourselves with our Lord, how each of us relates to his or her self, and how we treat other people.
The Prophet’s statement implies there are two types of good moral conduct. The first is common knowledge. People know it instinctively. The other type is that which completes and perfects it. This cannot be known without Allah’s guidance through revelation. The Prophet was sent to teach it to the people as part of the message he brought.
The Prophet’s guidance in this matter is vast. Many books have been written about it. One of the most famous hadith in this regard is where the Prophet said: “Nothing weighs heavier in the balance on the Day of Judgement than good character. Allah hates that which is wanton and base.” [Sunan al-Trimidhī (2002) and Sunan Abī Dāwūd (4799)]
The Prophet was asked what causes the most people to enter paradise. He said: “Fear of Allah and good character.” He was then asked what brought the most people to the Hellfire. He said: “The tongue and the private parts.” [Sunan al-Tirmidhī (2004)]…
It is good article assuring us that It doesn’t cost anything to be civil. But in reality it is not easy to be civil. rather it is difficult to be civil. To be civil one need to suck civil behaviours with the milk of his mother .It is very important to learn civility from early age. If the parents do not respect each other, do not respect those who are working with them as servants and helpers and do not respect the street cleaners, the child will not respect anyone including his parents. Unfortunately, in our society , the father will smoke, tell lies in front of his children and in the same time threat them if he sees them smoking or telling lies. So, the house is the first place where civil conduct is taught. The second place to obtain civility is the school. If teachers are giving good examples by behaving in the correct manner with the students and in conformity with what they have learned in the house, then the results will be excellent. If either the house or the school did not do its duty perfectly, the students will face difficulty in their conducts. They may be rude, they may be violent and they may be criminals. There are other elements in society which are very important in shaping the behaviours of a citizen in a healthy society. Those elements are mosques and quranic classes. The Imams of the mosques should concentrate in their weekly sermons on educating people of their rights and duties and how to be good citizens. It is not enough for the quranic classes to teach the students how to memorize the holy quran only. They should teach them the meaning of the verses which deal with the problems of the society.
Very well said.
I am sure people like you can create a great difference.
Its only attitude, that makes a difference.