Demonetization woes

All those who listened to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on New Year’s Eve must have felt terribly disappointed. He was speaking to the Indians for the first time after he announced the scrapping of high value 500 and 1,000 rupee notes on Nov. 8.
Modi had then appealed to the people to bear any pain that such a drastic measure may cause, urging them to “punish” him if he failed to change the situation after 50 days. The self-imposed deadline ended on Friday. The situation created by his policy was expected to return to normal on Saturday. It has not, if reports from India are anything to go by.
So the Indian people expected that their prime minister, in a stocktaking speech, would announce some measures to mitigate the harm his policy has caused. The Indian leader had claimed the decision to scrap the notes will fight corruption and tax evasion. So the people also expected him to narrate the achievements in this area. He did neither. This meant two things. First, the inconveniences the people have been suffering ever since he announced the scrapping of notes are not going to end anytime soon. Second, the measure has not so far produced any positive results.
Modi did, of course, acknowledge the difficulties caused to the people but said the corrupt elements in society, not his policy, were responsible. The only thing he said in connection with demonetization was that banks will resume their normal operations as soon as possible.
This means the ordeal which began on Nov. 9 will continue including the limits imposed on withdrawal of cash from banks as well as ATMs. Weekly withdrawal limit from banks was set at 24,000 rupees. For ATMs, it was 2,000 rupees per day (4,500 rupees per day from Jan.1, 2017). Welfare measures and tax concessions for senior citizens, farmers, pregnant women and homebuyers, while welcome, don’t address the main problem.
To declare that 86.4 percent of the cash in circulation (some 22 billion notes) has suddenly ceased to be legal tender was sure to cause hardship to the people and this is what seems to have created resentment throughout India. We should remember that India is a country where a massive proportion of people do not have proper access to the formal banking system. The economic and social turmoil has been compounded by the fact that the government didn’t print a sufficient amount of the new bills.
While announcing the currency reform, Modi said that the rich will now need sleeping pills, while the poor will enjoy sound sleep. But the reverse has been the case, according to reports.
Indian and foreign media have published many pictures of lengthening queues outside banks. A much bigger problem remains invisible: The people, especially daily wage earners, who have lost jobs because so many businesses are closing. Construction companies are laying off laborers, as they can’t get the cash to pay them. Merchants lost sales because customers couldn’t pay. Some resorted to barter.
Modi in his address described the demonetization as the “biggest purification drive” in history. Even some foreign experts have said this is by far the most sweeping change in currency policy that has occurred anywhere in the world in decades.
Unfortunately, neither the government nor banks made adequate preparations to implement a move of this scale. The new notes being printed are a different size and do not fit the ATM machine. Experts say it would take upward of four months to a year before the currency supply was adequately restored even if India’s printing presses were to run 24/7. People wanted smaller currency notes to serve their daily needs. New 2,000 rupee notes are creating problems in daily transactions. In short, India, as Modi’s critics say, has set a good example for other countries of how not to do currency reform.
Two months are over and hopefully the target of Modi’s demonetization step have been achieved partially, atleast for him and his close party people. There has been lots of debates on the Indian TV and press but inspite of plethora of intelligent people in India no proper analysis is coming forth which can help a layman like me to understand why this step was taken. People are divided in to two i.e. pro-Modi and anti-Modi and likewise their opinions and explanations about this demonetization step bear the colour of their bias.
I would like to offer my humble explanation for this step with the hope that it will offend and stimulate the properly qualified and the wise to come forth with their explanation for this drastic step.
The reasons seem to be:
1) To mainly attack opposition political parties who deal heavily in cash during elections to buy votes.
2) To finish off or reduce drastically small businesses who operate with black money. In India, since the value of rupee is far lower than other currencies say U.S dollar, one cannot fulfill all the government regulations and pay all taxes if one has to survive with a small margin in the world of business, so an average middle level businessman deals 50-60% in cash i.e. black money.
3) The problem of shortage of cash is temporary one, as declared by Modi but the main problem will come when businesses will be wiped off.
4) Digital payments are not easy in a place like India where electricity cuts, signal range, hacking, improper accounting, false promises by card issuing authorities etc: will make it very difficult for common people to spend money.
5) Even for small things like say a 1/2 kg of tomatos, one will have to go to a big store such as Reliance so everything will come under one big owner instead of small businesses prospering.
6) This will make it easier for Modi to deal with only a few handful of big business men for election funds (Bribe) rather than appealing to 1.3 billion Indians for votes everytime there is elections.
May I therefore use the columns of your esteemed newspaper to appeal to economists and the knowledgeable and the wise to come forth and give plausible explanations seriously, for this demonetization step.
Removal of black money simply means that government will get more money (about 30%) which has been saved by the way of not paying taxes. With the government collecting more money, more will go in to the pockets of the rich and the powerful. As far as bribery and corruption is concerned, it will go on same as before because no step have been taken to stop this. There are going to be very few masters from now on in India and the rest of Indians will only have to work for them to eek out an living.
Your editorial has drawn the true picture of post-demonetization India. Those who favour and praise demonetization move of PM Narendra Modi must read this editorial.