‘Expatophobia’

LAST week, a shocking cartoon was published in a local Saudi daily targeting expatriate workers that sparked anger among many people, mainly expatriates working here in Saudi Arabia. As is my wont of reading local dailies every morning, I was doing just that when I received a phone call from an expatriate friend. He asked me my thoughts on the cartoon that had been published in a particular local daily, which I hadn’t seen at the time of the call. I quickly took out that daily from the bunch and what I saw was really sickening. The cartoon left me totally disgusted.
The cartoon displayed what looked like an acrobatic Saudi man riding a unicycle on a rope, like the one we see in the circus. The Saudi man was shown carrying a balance beam, with the two sides of the beam carrying loads that read “low salaries” on one side and “lack of opportunities” on the other. The Saudi man is shown vexed by the effort needed to stay the course while balancing these two hefty loads, and is agitated further by a black rat eating away at the rope in front of him — thus fraying the rope which typifies the road to jobs. The rat, in the cartoon, symbolizes expat workers, who are shown nibbling away at the jobs and opportunities for Saudis. Such unjustified and blatant classification of expat workers is wrong and racist.
The caricature got me thinking in more than one ways, especially why this deplorable cartoon was published and what was the reason behind instigating hatred against expat workers? That cartoon would have passed muster if the rat had been used to depict drug dealers, criminals or terrorists who with their acts have been nibbling away at the society’s social fabric. But to show expat workers in such a light is extreme racism and instigating phobia against expatriates.
I also wondered, what was going through the mind of the cartoonist when he drew his caricature, and whether all our problems here are due to expats? Are they a ticking bomb in our society that could explode any minute? Is he, with this depiction, calling on all of us to gang up against them and kick them out of our society? Did he ever think that we would ever accept the message behind the cartoon?
The expat workers, he is depicting as a rat in his caricature, did not sneak through the border or had forced their way into our country. They have been brought here on a working visa to fill a gap and deliver a service that Saudis could not provide, right from our development days. The expat worker came to our country as a doctor, engineer, teacher, mechanic, accountant and in many other professions. He participated in the wheel of development and helped us build roads, buildings, bridges, schools, hospitals, etc. He, as a doctor, treated our children and, as a teacher, provided our children with education.
I have been countering many of those who are putting the social, economic and security problem on the existence of expats. Their argument is they steal jobs, harm the economy by transferring money outside the Kingdom and commit crimes. I again ask, first, how could they steal a job when they were recruited through a visa and with a legal contract to fill that particular position. It was not like someone was already there at that job and the expat came here and pushed him away. The claim of harming the economy is baseless. They are not allowed to invest here and it is not within our rights to prevent them from sending money to their families. It’s their money and they can do whatever they want with it. As for crimes, well, crimes do not know nationality or religion and it is wrong to generalize.
The language of racism is not our language. It is against Islam and against humanity to paint a negative picture as a whole of others. Expatriates, who worked with us in our country, deserve our thanks and appreciation. The language of racism and accusation comes only from ignorant people and also those who are envious of others or lack self-respect.
I came across a beautiful article written by the late diplomat and poet Ghazi Al-Gosaibi nearly 30 years ago titled “Warning”. In it he warned that our society would become like the Greek and Roman societies of the olden times, divided into two sections, First class Saudis and second class non-Saudis. He warned us from liking anything that is Saudi and hating anything that is non-Saudi. He reminded us that before oil we were working in other countries like Syria, Iraq and India. He warned us that we should never think that money has made us superior over others, even if tough conditions had forced the others to work in our country. He warned us to extend hospitality to our relatives and people and we do need to show the same to others. And most importantly he reminded us that the non-Saudis that work in our countries are not invaders and did not sneak through the border. They are people with dignity. We went to their countries and asked them to come and work in our country. Very wise words that he said more than 30 years ago and I think we should be reminded of that repeatedly to keep us rooted to the ground.
I conclude with a saying from our beloved Prophet (pbuh): “A Muslim is the brother of another Muslim. He should not wrong him nor surrender him to his enemy. Allah will take care of the needs of anyone who takes care of the needs of his brother. On the Day of Rising Allah will dispel the anxiety of anyone who dispels the anxiety of another Muslim. On the Day of Rising Allah will veil anyone who veils another Muslim.”
Congrats for the wonderful article !
What an article…really appreciate that.
People like you in the Saudi Culture can really make a difference as words has got more power than sword. There is one other thing and that is taxation, Saudi Govt. must keep this in mind that they will lose much if they are imposing taxes which the expats cannot bear.
Even if they do so, 2017 will be more worse. what the expats think about Saudis whenever asked them about the culture and the living standard, they always say, its far better than the other GCC countries but by taxing them, it will spoil the whole image.
Well written article condemning the racist cartoon which was published in Arabic news paper and which was anti expatriates. It is unfortunate that a respectable and well known newspaper allow such racist cartoon drawn by irresponsible person. This kind of action has no purpose except to spread hatred in society. I have seen the cartoon in the social media and I condemned it like many others who demand that the gentleman who has drown it must apologize or a case should be filed against him in the court for creating trouble in a peaceful society. It is becoming a heroic act to look down upon the expatriates and create stories about the harms they are causing to the Saudis and saudization without thinking seriously to the services they have rendered to our country. Our holy prophet pbuh said those who don’t thank people will not thank Allah. So, the least we can do is to thank everyone who has been with us and participate in building our country.
As a guest in this land, I say, this too applies to no-Saudis (guest workers/expats).
We shouldn’t paint all Saudis with the same brush of racism and “expatophobia.”
I am very thankful and appreciative to have wonderful Saudi neighbors, who are kind and helpful. Their manners and ways are a reminder that not all Saudis are against us being here. They’ve welcomed us into their homes, pray along side us, our children mix, play and help better our Arabic. I could go on and on, but I just am so thankful.
All praise is for Allaah for those that are good with us, like Mr. Mahmoud Ahmad and as for those who aren’t, then may they be guided or suffer at their own hands. The former is preferred.
Thank you and may Allaah bless you Mr. Mahmoud Ahmad
Great words. Supporters of the cartoon need a wake up call and education.
Let me refer to a recent event at work which took place between Christmas and new years…we have international contractors involved in mega projects and assisting in the knowledge transfer, during this period a good 30 expats representing the contractors were on vacation. (Note there are approx 800 Saudis still working)…I took it upon myself to evaluate the situation. I.e. behavior, efficiency, work load, etc.). To my surprise or not, the company was literally asleep and non productive.
Call what ever you like, but the country still has a long way to go to stand on its own two feet.
If the country were to make it much easier to invest in the kingdom for expats, I m sure many will invest. Me for one, I ll be the first to buy a house rather then rent.
Thank you brother for your great views & thinking…
Wonderful / Thoughtful article: As always by Br. Mahmoud Ahmad
Very beautiful article, the country is islamic and must lead by Islamic ideology of equality and justice, a few people should not create hatred or fear amongst the masses.
May Allah bless you for doing a wonderful job!
Kudos to the author of the article. It’s a really a superb write-up based on the real world, pragmatism and ethics.
This is the DILEMMA of “FEW SAUDIS” & i wonder how come they are miss calculating the things. Suppose the millions of expats working here, if they leave KSA (as the process has already started), who will take their units on rent ? what will happen to the local economy and even banking sector that is associated with remittances and other works ? what about the automobile sector when all expats owning these vehicles will quit the kingdom ? what about the airlines industry that is enjoying also as expats fly to their home countries frequently ?
Its not a single thing to insult them, put unlawful taxes on them & expect you will enjoy the bright summer all the time ? NO, a golden spoon can never be in your mouth until and unless it is extracted & it is polished.
Excellent article, and yes only handful of Saudis think likewise. Long live Saudi
In fact this is the reality which he is explaining in his article.
I will Repeat This again We are Muslims and we are brothers.
our beloved Prophet (pbuh): “A Muslim is the brother of another Muslim.
Let me Appreciate Mr. Mahmmoud for this article.
I see very less article with racial and religious discrimination. So, its wonderful and you have the passion in writing more Good Articles.
nice article with correct identification of facts. more people like you can make a real difference in society.
I do congratulate the author of this brilliant article and strongly wish that this message is echoed around the world to racists and xenophobes;who think the world revolves around their myopic tiny community of pessimists . And those who propagate religious exclusivity and hate are no doubt the greatest enemies of the society and the Almighty God.
I would like to salute you Mr. Mahmoud. You said the exact words and teachings of the Great religion and the Great Prophet who never taught to hate anybody. Here in the Kingdom most of the people are wise and helpful and good thinkers for others. That is the decency teaches Islam. A cartoon or a caricature can never change it. A few may there who think as in the cartoon. But the 50 more years prove that the harmony in this Holy land build it up and never will allow to go against. May Almighty continue to bestow his blessing upon us to keep this country live long, and it is quite sure that millions of people from different part of the world are gaining their daily bread from this land and The Almighty will (and we pray) continue to shower his blessings on the people of this Great Land. Aameen
Well done Mr. Mahmoud Ahmad,
I just say that all in the world there is good people there is bad people in all nation but we have to educate the people and the society through meeting with the people write the articles, make conferences, and we can use the social media to prevent this kind of activities in the society.
and my humble request to all my brothers and sisters please do not like such pages,articles, cartoons, any kind of hatred for anyone Saudis or Expats in this way we can discourage the bad people.
I appreciate your article and “May Allah bless you with health,wealth and long live Mr. Mahmoud.
Your Sincerely
What a beautiful and very interesting article to read about. As one among the thousands of Foreign workers in Saudi Arabia, I admired many things about the host country and its people that made me felt secured and comfortable working thousands of miles away from my own country and family. Kudos to the Saudi Gazette writer – MR. MAHMOUD AHMAD for bring many sensitive issues into light through his writings.
Here again is a proof that there are Saudis who are much rich & reasonable in their thinking, perhaps better than many of us (expats). We the expats should also not generalize all Saudis. Good & bad exists in every society. Rather I find more generous people amongst Saudis (just imagine how they treat expats during Ramadan, during Hajj and many other occasions).
Thanks for such a thought provoking article.
So realistic and having the true spirit of Islamic Brotherhood. Congratulate!
Inspiring Great article
Thank you its so wonderful of you to have written something from your heart. Let every one know that our earth is not attached to strings from above it stands alone with God's power. When he wants it back we have to give it back with the same way he gave it to us. So lets treat everyone, as God has given this earth to all of us. We should ask Him for wisdom to make it better for him to accept us.
treat everyone, as God has given this earth to all of us. We should ask Him for wisdom to make it better for him to accept us.